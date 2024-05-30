“Life with you is pretty great” - USC QB Miller Moss’ GF Sofia Hildebrand pens heartwarming caption for him

&ldquo;Life with you is pretty great&rdquo; - USC QB Miller Moss&rsquo; GF Sofia Hildebrand pens down heartwarming caption for him
USC quarterback Miller Moss with his girlfriend, Sofia Hildebrand

USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss and his girlfriend, Sofia Hildebrand, have been enjoying a blissful offseason together. After a demanding season, Moss is making the most of his break.

He posted a stunning sunset picture featuring himself and Hildebrand this week on Instagram. The image, tinged with a serene blue hue, shows Moss in a black T-shirt and brown trousers, with sunglasses clipped to his collar. Hildebrand is in a white dress and denim overshirt, hugging the USC QB.

Hildebrand reshared Moss' photo on her Instagram story with the heartwarming caption:

"Life with you is pretty great."
Last week, the Trojans QB also took a trip to Europe with his friends, sharing numerous snapshots of his adventure on Instagram. Although Hildebrand didn't join him on the trip, she expressed her affection by uploading a story showing Moss planting a kiss on her cheek while she captured a mirror selfie.

Miller Moss couldn't help but joke on Sofia Hildebrand's bikini pictures

USC quarterback Miller Moss couldn't resist joining the Instagram fun when his girlfriend, Sofia Hildebrand, posted a beach picture. Hildebrand, who works for Fresh Prints, shared a snapshot in a white two-piece bikini with the caption,

"What color bikini should I wear tmrw?🤍" while enjoying the sunny shores in Sarasota, Florida.
"I feel like I’ve heard that line before," Moss joked.

Hildebrand, originally from Sweden, responded playfully with, "vad miller," which translates to "What, Miller?" in Swedish.

The two have been dating since October, coinciding with Hildebrand's internship for USC's social media and marketing team. Their relationship has been in the spotlight with Moss's rising profile as USC's QB.

