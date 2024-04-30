IN PHOTOS: USC star Miller Moss’s GF Sofia Hilderbrand shows off unique country-themed outfits via latest IG post

USC quarterback Miller Moss brought the 'Wild West' to college football with his girlfriend, Sofia Hilderbrand. The Trojans QB, who's likely to lead Lincoln Riley's team as their premier quarterback with Caleb Williams moving to the NFL, was featured in an Instagram photo posted by Sofia.

Showing off their Hollywood style in their country-themed outfits. In one of the photos, Miller rocked a cowboy hat and a black scarf while Sofia stunned with a black crop top and denim shorts with black boots. Sofia captioned her IG post:

"Dancing in the desert🤠"

The couple enjoyed the desert in Indio, California as they attended country music's biggest event - Stagecoach 2024. From posing for a photo in front of a giant wheel (worthy of a Christmas postcard) to grooving at Diplo's Honky Tonk EDM event, the couple had the time of their lives.

Miller Moss struggles in first attempt to replace Caleb Williams

USC's quest to fill Caleb Williams' shoes has taken a rough turn with quarterback Miller Moss facing a tough trial in the Trojans' Spring Game. With the Chicago Bears signing Williams, Moss, along with Jake Jenson and Jayden Maiava will be competing for the QB1 spot.

However, his spring game outing left much to be desired, marked by two interceptions that dampened hopes for a seamless transition post-Williams. USC's defense emerged as the unexpected star of the day, stopping the offense's every move and clinching a convincing 43-28 win.

“I think you saw some flashes of what we’ve been doing on the practice field. Obviously creating the turnovers, that was probably the story of the day, the defense making the offense pay for their mistakes,” said the Trojans HC.

Miller Moss, is leading the race with head coach Lincoln Riley backing the 22-year-old. Last season, Moss showed glimpses of his potential, with notable performances in the Holiday Bowl against Louisville, passing for 372 yards with six touchdowns to his name.

