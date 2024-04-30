"Fit crazy...baddest girl in the world" - Frances Tiafoe reacts to girlfriend's stunning look at 2024 Stagecoach Festival

Frances Tiafoe has reacted to his girlfriend Ayan Broomfield's gorgeous look as she attended the recently-concluded 2024 Stagecoach Festival. The festival started on Friday, April 26, and ended on Sunday, April 28.

Broomfield, a loyal Beyonce fan, headed to this year's edition of the annual country music festival in Indio, California, after rumors swirled about a potential surprise appearance by the pop sensation.

While Beyonce wasn't on the official list of performers, the rumors stemmed from the presence of a semi-truck on the festival grounds featuring her face along with the name of her new album, Cowboy Carter.

Despite all the rumors, Beyonce ultimately did not appear at the festival, but Broomfield still had a gala time. The 26-year-old posted photos from her experience at the festival on Instagram with the caption:

"Came for Beyonce, stayed for the vibes."

Broomfield sported a backless, two-piece set in off-white and mocha from the brand Pretty Little Thing and paired it with high-knee boots and a swanky cowboy hat. She spiced up her look with multiple bracelets on her right wrist.

Frances Tiafoe, blown away by Broomfield's look, reacted to it. The ATP World No. 21's reaction also featured three red-heart emojis.

"Fit crazzzzyyyy bbbb baddest girl in the world," Tiafoe wrote.

Despite Beyonce's absence, the sold-out festival featured plenty of other star names such as Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, and Morgan Wallen.

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield bonds with Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze at the Stagecoach Festival

Frances Tiafoe (L) and Ayan Broomfield (R) posing with the 2023 Laver Cup trophy

Ayan Broomfield was not the only name related to the tennis world in attendance at the Stagecoach Festival. The 26-year-old was joined by Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze, and the two bonded over their love for country music.

Lorenze sported a cherry-printed corset top and paired it with a pink skirt. Broomfield also posted a photo of the pair on social media where they could be seen looking into the picturesque California sunset.

On the tennis front, Broomfield and Lorenze's respective boyfriends Tiafoe and Paul were recently in action at the Madrid Open. Tiafoe went into the ATP Masters 1000 tournament as the No. 20 seed, but suffered an early exit at the hands of Pedro Cachin.

Paul reached the Round of 32 in Madrid, where he was ousted by Francisco Cerundolo. He still has a chance of making the most of his trip to Madrid in his men's doubles campaign alongside Daniil Medvedev.