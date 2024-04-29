In Pictures: Frances Tiafoe, Tommy Paul's girlfriends Ayan Broomfield and Paige Lorenze show off their country-style looks as they bond at Stagecoach

Frances Tiafoe and Tommy Paul's girlfriends Ayan Broomfield and Paige Lorenze bonded over their love for country music at the 2024 Stagecoach Festival.

The event took place in California from April 26-27 and the stage was graced by country music stars like Post Malone, Diplo, T-Pain and Miranda Lambert, among other musicians.

Broomfield took to Instagram to share a story from her time in California. It contained a picture where she could be seen looking out into the sunset with Paige Lorenze.

Lorenze can be seen wearing a cherry printed corset top with a pink frilled skirt. She topped her look with gold hoop earrings and a messy bun.

-

Screengrab from Ayan Broomfield's Instagram

Broomfield also shared pictures of her country-style look complete with a cowgirl hat and boots. The Canadian tennis player can be seen sporting a backless top with a tasseled skirt in earthy tones. She also showed off her recently bleached blonde tresses.

Screengrab from Ayan Broomfield's Instagram

Meanwhile, Frances Tiafoe and Tommy Paul are likely to be seen at the 2024 Challenger Calgliari event after early exits at the Madrid Open.

Frances Tiafoe, Tommy Paul's girlfriends Ayan Broomfield and Paige Lorenze team up for American sportwear Year of Ours campaign

Frances Tiafoe with girlfriend Ayan Broomfield at the 2023 Laver Cup

Paige Lorenze is a model, a social media influencer and founder of her lifestyle brand, Dairy Boy. She started the brand in 2021 and infused it with sports fashion after she began dating Tommy Paul in 2022.

Being a regular in the World No. 16's player's box, she has many friends on tour including Ayan Broomfield. The Canadian collegiate champion began dating Frances Tiafoe in 2018 and the duo are still going strong.

Lorenze and Broomfield teamed up to model for American sportwear brand Year of Ours campaign. Lorenze also came on set as a guest creative director showcasing her sensibilities of bringing sports and fashion together. The campaign was a part of launching the brand's annual tennis collection.

Broomfield had taken to Instagram at the time to share her excitement at working with the brand along with Lorenze.

"Our collection with @yearofours is now live! Had so much fun working on this with @paigelorenze," Broomfield wrote on Instagram on April 5.

The duo can be seen posing together and individually on the tennis court. They sported solid colored light teal and brown outfits in the pictures.

Frances Tiafoe and Tommy Paul have both been eliminated from the Madrid Open after defeats to Argentines in the second and third rounds respectively.