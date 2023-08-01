When Tommy Paul reached the semifinals of the Australian Open at the start of the year, his first time at a Grand Slam, one person stood out in his team -- the American's girlfriend Paige Lorenze.

A model and a social media influencer, Lorenze cheered Paul on throughout the tournament that witnessed his breakthrough on the ATP Tour. Interestingly, her birthday came in the middle of the competition, leading to a nice moment where Tommy Paul urged the Melbourne fans to wish her a happy birthday if they ran into her on the grounds.

Paige Lorenze has now donned a new role, that of lifestyle brand Dairy Boy's founder. In this exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, she talks about the origin of the company, the tennis lessons with her boyfriend and other interesting topics.

Below is the full transcript of the conversation:

Sportskeeda: What has it been like to see Tommy progress as a player and travel with him from tournament to tournament?

Paige Lorenze: I’m so proud of Tommy. I actually grew up as a serious ski racer myself, so I’m very aware of what it takes to have that kind of skill and determination especially as an individual athlete. I have so much respect for all the players. These guys really have to live breath tennis. I love watching Tommy play and he's so deserving of all the success he’s had and will continue to have. He is also just such a gracious competitor and has amazing sportsmanship which makes me really proud.

But I do really enjoy traveling and look forward to exploring new cities and countries. I tend to have a busy schedule with my personal brand, @paigelorenze, and my lifestyle brand, @dairyboy, so when it comes to traveling, I like to stick to a routine that helps me complete my normal work, whether that be creating content, fulfilling campaigns or brand partnerships, meeting with my team to discuss new Dairy Boy launches (we just came out with summer hats and launched our Dairy Boy Kitchen Instagram which I’m really excited about!)

We’ve also been working on a denim project for over a year now that is launching soon, so I can’t wait to see that come to life. Dairy Boy has many new products and launches in the works and I feel very blessed to be able to travel and still work.

Sportskeeda: You were recently referred to as Wimbledon's very own Lady Diana, how did that feel? Where do you get your style inspiration from?

Paige Lorenze: To be compared to Lady Diana is truly an honor, it is incredibly flattering and made me really happy. I can see why based on what I wore at the tournament people would say that. I would definitely say that my style is a mix of inspiration from western minimalism (I love a white tank or tee and good quality denim with some leather boots and our Dairy Boy hats), along with timeless and romantic, as I love to mix pastels and chic tailoring. Especially vintage inspired silhouettes.

Sportskeeda: Tell us about your brand Dairy Boy, what can we expect to see product wise?

Paige Lorenze: Dairy Boy went from something fun and silly (I was trying to make a point about drinking whole milk) to a real lifestyle brand. I want to create products that are in my home and timeless basics.

Everything I create I actually use and wear, and that’s something that’s been extremely important to me. You can expect all kinds of products from wardrobe staples and loungewear like our best selling Dairy Boy hoodies, to candles, hats, home essentials, recipes, and much more. We just released phone cases and our summer hats, and have been working on denim for over a year – I’m so excited for that launch.

Something really special you can expect to see this August though is our first ever IRL Dairy Boy event! I announced this last week on my Instagram and we already have thousands of RSVPs for the pop-event in NYC, which is just amazing – I can’t wait to meet everyone.

Sportskeeda: How is your relationship with Morgan Riddle, Ayan Broomfield, Costeen Hatzi and other tennis WAGs? Do you get together during tournaments when your partners are playing? Similarly, how is Tommy Paul's relationship with Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Reilly Opelka and other Americans? They seem like jokesters who would be fun to hang out with to most fans on social media, so is that how they really are?

Paige Lorenze: I have such admiration for the wives and girlfriends of other players because I know what it’s like now – and it’s not always easy. I think that sometimes it can look glamorous all the time, but the majority of the season does not look like Wimbledon.

It’s nice to know that there’s a support system for the players, but also us, because at the end of the day, we’re all there for the same reason: to support the person we love to the fullest extent so they can reach their goals, and that’s really special.

I also think it’s so nice that we can kind of make them feel at home on the road. They really do not have an off season like other sports so it’s a ton of sacrifice for them. I have made some great friends on the tour in a short period of time and it’s really nice.

Sportskeeda: We recently saw that Tommy Paul was giving you tennis lessons. How is that going along? Any chance we can see you make a dramatic late entry into the WTA Tour?

Paige Lorenze: Tommy has been giving me tennis lessons and I have been playing at home, I’m getting the hang of it! I love sports. Downhill Ski Racing was a large part of my life for a long time, so I definitely still have that competitive nature and am determined to get decent at it. I have been joking with Tommy asking him if his agents have signed us up for mixed doubles yet…