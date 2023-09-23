Lil Wayne is known for being one of the living legends in the music industry but he is also an avid sports fan who is very knowledgeable about it as well. He has made frequent appearances on sports shows to talk about various topics surrounding the storylines of his favorite sports teams.

On Friday's episode of Undisputed, Lil Wayne sat down with Skip Bayless to discuss a few things. One was the fact that he has a project titled "Tha Fix Before Tha VI" in the works. Lil Wayne also discussed Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders potentially leaving college football and jumping to the NFL.

"I think it's Colorado as of now, that's kind of playing it simple, and then as far as the future only way I see him going to NFL Skip, is when Shedeur [Sanders] gets there. You know, that's the only way because right now ... coaching his kids ready to not only go but if they go to the next level or not."

He added:

"Getting these kids prepare for life and to be young men the best way possible and just by him being able to, that's hard to walk away from to something else. It has to be eitherq equally as satisfying or more, so im not sure if the NFL presents that unless Shedeur and Shilo [Sanders] are out there in the NFL."

While Wayne did not rule out the possibility, it is unlikely that Deion Sanders is able to have both of his sons wind up on the same NFL team.

What sports and teams does Lil Wayne follow?

Just like a lot of Americans, Lil Wayne loves himself some football. He has frequented the sidelines of a few different teams but is a loyal Green Bay Packers fan. He grew up in Louisiana but never had an affinity for the New Orleans Saints but is an icon that will be in the building for big events and stars.

He has a relationship with Deion Sanders and has been one of the many celebrities to make the trip to Boulder, Colorado to be with the team. The Colorado Buffaloes are an undefeated 3-0 team as of this writing and Wayne believes this team can be a great program going forward under the tutelage of Coach Prime.