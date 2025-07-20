  • home icon
Lincoln Riley enjoys nature's bliss during vacation with wife Caitlin and two daughters, shares snaps via IG

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Jul 20, 2025 06:09 GMT
Lincoln Riley and his family (Credits: Riley's IG)

On Saturday, USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley shares snippets of a scenic getaway with his family. He shared a post on Instagram that includes snippets of their vacation at Vermejo Park Ranch in northern New Mexico. It is a picturesque place with 550,000 acres of beautiful landscape for a perfect getaway.

In the photos, Lincoln Riley is posing with his wife, Caitlin, in front of luscious green land. It also included photos of his daughter enjoying their time boating at the lake. Riley also showed off a fish he caught during this getaway with the family.

"Amazing getaway with the family @vermejoreserve. If you ever get the chance to go there, do it," Riley wrote in the caption of the post.
Riley is gearing up for his fourth stint with the USC Trojans. After a successful stint with the Oklahoma Sooners, he joined the program in 2022. However, he has yet to enjoy the same kind of success he did in the Big 12.

In three seasons, Riley has put up a 26-14 total record. He has yet to qualify for the college football playoffs with the team. Last season, the Trojans finished with a 7-6 record after joining the Big Ten. However, they managed to secure a 35-31 victory over Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Joel Klatt shares his true feelings about Lincoln Riley's upcoming season with the USC Trojans

After two back-to-back underwhelming campaigns, Riley has a lot to prove this upcoming season with the team. Analyst Joel Klatt also came forward to give an ultimatum to him ahead of his fourth stint with the team.

"I personally believe that Riley has maybe come under some criticism that might not be fair, but I could be wrong," Klatt said on his show.
"I could be wrong because he's going to have to win this year. You can't go 7-5 again. You just can't... I still think that they need to get back to running the football like they were able to do in his first year at USC, and like he was able to do for the majority of his time in OU."
Riley and the USC Trojans will begin their 2025 campaign with a game against Missouri State. It is scheduled to be played on August 30 at the LA Memorial Coliseum and is slated to kick off at 7:30 pm ET.

