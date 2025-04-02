Lincoln Riley lavishes praise on "explosive" USC WR

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley has praised Xavier Jordan's development during spring training as the team gear up for the 2025 season. On Tuesday, Riley spoke with media after practice to recap how the Trojans are progressing.

During the press conference, Riley was asked about Jordan and what he expects from him. The coach shared that Jordan is doing well in spring training camp and highlighted his athleticism.

"He's battled some injuries last year." Riley said. "He had some growing up to do, but he's starting to feel like he's coming out of that a little bit. He's made some plays. He's a very athletic, explosive kid no question, he can help our football team on both offense and special teams. He's got to continue growing up, continue to be consistent, but all the tools are there."

Jordan was redshirted for his freshman year last season. The wide receiver played for the Sierra Canyon High School Trailblazers for three years before joining the Trojans. In high school, Jordan had a total of 132 receptions for 2,550 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Riley believes Jordan could play a key role in the offense and that spring training camp is a great opportunity for the freshman to work with the other wide receivers.

"So he's off to a great start." Riley added. "He's made some plays for us early on in spring, and he's just got to keep growing, but you know, our depth right now at receiver, it's a great opportunity for him."

Last season, USC finished with a 7-6 record and placed ninth in the Big Ten. Lincoln Riley aims to lead the team to the top spot in their conference in his fourth season.

USC's key wide receiver options for the 2025 season

The USC Trojans have several wide receivers returning who may play a key role in the upcoming season. One of the players that could be a primary target in the offense is Makai Lemon. Last year, as a sophomore, he led the team in receptions with 52 catches for 764 yards and three touchdowns.

Another wide receiver with the potential to have an important role on the team is Ja'Kobi Lane. He had the second-most receptions last season with 43 catches for 525 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Along with Jordan, coach Lincoln Riley hopes his wide receivers can help USC compete against the best in the Big Ten.

