"Lincoln Riley’s dead?": Pat McAfee drops his reaction to POTUS Joe Biden's accidental tongue slip at State of the Union speech

Lincoln Riley, the USC Trojans head coach has recently made headlines for a strange reason.

During the State of the Union address on Thursday, US President Joe Biden appeared to announce that Riley was dead, saying:

“ Lincoln….Lincoln Riley…an innocent young woman who was killed by an illegal...”

Pat McAfee responded to Biden's gaff on Friday's edition of "The Pat McAfee Show," saying:

“ I saw somebody with a microphone last night addressing the entire nation. He [Biden] made an announcement that Lincoln Riley was dead...I get on my phone after this event that we’re at and it’s Lincoln Riley and he’s trending all over. I click – ‘he’s dead.’

"Lincoln Riley’s dead? Wait a second, who said that? The president? Lincoln Riley’s dead? How is this happening? That's a world that just does stuff."

This gaff took everyone by surprise, including McAfee.

The State of the Union address is one of the most important speeches that a President makes, and every word that is spoken is bound to be scrutinized by the media. This means that any gaff will be heard by everyone, and in this day and age, will go viral.

This is what happened with the Lincoln Riley comment, and this worried the likes of McAfee.

In reality, Lincoln Riley is not dead. Biden got confused, as it was Laken Riley who died, not Lincoln Riley.

Laken Riley was a 22-year-old student who was kidnapped and then murdered by an illegal immigrant from Venezuela. Her killing has made international news and has contributed to the long-running debate on illegal immigration in the USA.

How will Lincoln Riley fare in 2024?

Lincoln Riley will be entering his third season as head coach of the USC Trojans.

In his last two seasons, Riley has been successful with the Trojans. They won the Pac-12 in 2022 and won eight games in 2023. The Trojans made Bowl games in both years, winning one and losing the other.

However, 2024 will be different for Lincoln Riley and USC.

Firstly, they will be without star quarterback Caleb Williams, who was able to lead the Trojans to success in both 2022 and 2023. He is highly likely to be the first pick of this year's NFL draft.

Additionally, the Trojans, like many of the PAC 12 teams have moved conference. In 2024, Riley will be in charge of a Big Ten program, where his team will be facing the likes of the Ohio State Buckeyes, and national champions the Michigan Wolverines.

