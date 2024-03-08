"RIP, USC football coach": Fans react after POTUS Joe Biden accidentally claims Lincoln Riley was killed by an “illegal immigrant” 

The college football world was triggered when President Joe Biden mispronounced USC's Lincoln Riley's name for USC's head coach Lincoln Riley during his State of the Union Address. This incident has now taken over the social media world by storm.

During his State of the Union Address, POTUS Joe Biden was addressing the death of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley. As per federal authorities, Riley was killed on February 22 by a man in Athens, Georgia, who entered the country without proper authorization. Biden was using this incident to urge Congress to pass a bipartisan border security bill while calling the man an 'illegal immigrant'.

When Biden tried to pronounce Laken Riley's name, he allegedly mispronounced it as Lincoln Riley, which led to the USC head coach trending on X (formerly Twitter). Fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts and opinions on this incident.

One fan tweeted:

"TIL than Lincoln Riley was killed by an illegal immigrant. RIP, USC football coach."

Here are a few more reactions to Joe Biden allegedly mistaking Laken Riley's name for Lincoln Riley.

Lincoln Riley took over as head coach of the USC Trojans in November 2021. Before this, he was the head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners for five seasons from 2017 to 2021. During his two-season stint with USC, the 40-year-old has so far led them to a 14-8 overall record and is gearing up for his third season with the Trojans.

Lincoln Riley is excited for USC's transition into the Big Ten conference

The USC Trojans are preparing for their debut campaign as members of the Big Ten conference. USC is one of the ten teams to make their exit from the Pac-12 conference ahead of the 2024 season and Riley is excited about this transition with his team.

During an appearance on the Pat McAfee show, the 40-year-old head coach talked about how it is going to be a very positive experience for him and his team to compete in the Big Ten conference.

"Think of the Rose Bowl every year and how iconic the Rose Bowl has been. All the iconic Pac-12/ Big Ten matchups.... some new rivalries, going to play in different venues... I think it's going to be awesome. I'm really excited to be going into the league that's only been made better by these additions"

It will be interesting to see if Riley can lead the Trojans to a playoff spot in this upcoming campaign.

