National champ Sherrone Moore receives special guest invitation to attend State of Union as Congress member: Reports

The Michigan Wolverines' new head coach Sherrone Moore is gearing up for his first official season as a head coach in college football. While Moore prepares to lead the Wolverines to defend their national championship after the departure of Jim Harbaugh from Ann Arbor, he also recently received a special invitation to be a guest on an auspicious national occasion.

As per reports, Michigan Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, who represents Ann Arbor in the state's congressional districts, has invited Sherrone Moore as her special guest for the State of the Union address. In her official statement, Dingell talked about how she was impressed with the Wolverines' cohesiveness and teamwork on the field.

She talked about how the presence of Moore as a guest could help instill the same sense of teamwork in Congress and work for the people of the country.

"Over the course of the last season the coaches and captains of the University of Michigan national championship team instilled the importance of teamwork across their entire program. During the national championship celebration, I told the team and the gathered crowd that teamwork creates victors, and that Congress could learn a lesson from their success."

"I'm proud to host Coach Sherrone Moore as my guest for the State of the Union and am committed to working with my colleagues on both sides of the isle in the importance of teamwork and bipartisanship in delivering wins for the American people," Dingell said.

Initially, Sherrone Moore was hired by Michigan as tight ends coach back in 2018. After three seasons, he was promoted to offensive line coach as well as co-offensive coordinator. Last season, he served as interim head coach of the Wolverines during Jim Harbaugh's two suspensions during the campaign.

As interim head coach, Moore went undefeated with a 4-0 record and helped the Wolverines become undefeated national champions along with Harbaugh. When Harbaugh announced his decision to leave Ann Arbor for the NFL, the program announced Moore as Harbaugh's successor in Ann Arbor.

Sherrone Moore honored to be invited as a special guest to the State of the Union address

As per MLive, Moore said in an official statement that he was privileged to be Debbie Dingell's special guest at the State of the Union address. He said that he was honored to be representing Michigan on such a big stage.

"I appreciate the invitation to attend the State of the Union address by our Congresswoman Debbie Dingell. It is an extreme honor to attend on behalf of the University of Michigan, and I am excited to be a part of one of the annual events in our governmental process."

Once the offseason ends, Sherrone Moore will have the difficult task of maintaining Harbaugh's legacy in Ann Arbor. Can Moore take the Wolverines to another national championship?

