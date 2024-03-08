"Not a short-term guy, I think about the long game": Former Michigan QB JJ McCarthy unveils plans for his inaugural NFL paycheck

J.J. McCarthy is set for a large paycheck later this year.

McCarthy, who led the Michigan Wolverines to the national championship last season, has declared for the NFL draft, where it is all but certain that his name will be called.

McCarthy recently took part in a quick-fire interview with CBS Sports, which asked him some important questions, including what would he do with his first paycheck

“Put it away. Save it," McCarthy said. "I'm not a short-term guy. Think about the long game."

When many players get their first NFL paycheck, they may be inclined to spend it or give some of it to their family.

McCarthy does not want to do either of these things. His plan to put the money in the bank and save it for a later date is a reflection of his character.

This is not surprising. Before every game at Michigan, McCarthy meditated and cleared his mind to prepare himself for the game.

He has come across to the media as introspective, and the small act of putting his first paycheck into a bank for the future could be a reflection of his forward-thinking nature.

Which team will give him that paycheck?

Which team will draft J.J. McCarthy?

J.J. McCarthy could disrupt the consensus on who are the top 3 quarterbacks in the draft.

This class is dominated by 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels.

But unlike these three, McCarthy threw at the NFL combine, and his draft stock has increased due to it.

This has raised the heads of some teams that may not be considering taking him over Maye or Daniels.

One of these teams is the New England Patriots, who have the draft's third pick. If Williams and Daniels are not available, McCarthy would be seen as a better choice than Drake Maye to replace Mac Jones as the Pats' QB.

However, in recent days, the New York Giants have emerged as a contender for McCarthy.

The Giants have the No. 6 pick, and there are an increasing number of rumors saying that the Giants are going to move on from Daniel Jones.

McCarthy would be a good fit for the Giants to replace Jones due to his strong athleticism and ability to perform constantly at the highest level.

However, J.J. McCarthy had the luxury of a strong run game and offensive line at Michigan, something that the Giants do not have at the moment. His inexperience in this field may be a barrier to success in New York.

Finally, the Denver Broncos could draft him as a replacement for Russell Wilson, who is expected to be released soon.

