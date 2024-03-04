Roman Wilson 40 time: How fast is the Michigan WR?

Former Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Roman Wilson had a glorious four-season stint in Ann Arbor. The 22-year-old had another year of eligibility up his sleeve because of the COVID-19 shortened 2020 campaign. But Wilson decided to forgo his extra year of eligibility and declare for the 2024 NFL draft.

In his final season with the Wolverines, Wilson was successful in clinching the national championship by defeating Washington. Experts consider him to be one of the best available route-runners in this year's WR draft class. But how fast is the former Michigan wide receiver?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Roman Wilson 40 time

At the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, Roman Wilson ran the 40-yard dash, clocking an official time of 4.39 seconds. The 5-foot-11 185-pound wide receiver received a prospect grade of 6.35 at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. According to the NFL's official site, this grade means Wilson is eventually going to be a starter during his journey in the NFL.

Expand Tweet

However, Wilson's 40-yard dash time is slower than what he was expecting out of himself. While speaking to the press ahead of tests at Indianapolis on Saturday, Wilson talked about how he was aiming to run the 40-yard dash in around 4.2 seconds.

"Right now, I think I'm going to get a low 4.3. But I'm really trying to get a 4.2. Just being humble, I'd say low 4.3s."

Earlier, former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy broke the 40-yard dash Combine record, previously set by John Ross. Worthy clocked in an official time of 4.21 seconds in his second attempt to set the new record while clocking in 4.25 seconds in his first attempt.

Also Read: Will Reggie Bush's Heisman Trophy be reinstated? A look at the possibility of the former USC RB having his award returned

Roman Wilson's college career

Wilson began his collegiate career with the Wolverines as a true freshman during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. The 22-year-old appeared in all six games for the Wolverines and recorded 122 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown. During his sophomore year in 2021, Wilson went on to record 420 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 13 games for the Wolverines.

Expand Tweet

The next season, Wilson once again appeared as a consistent player on the roster. He played in 12 games for the Wolverines and helped them record a 13-1 overall campaign while recording 376 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Last season, Roman Wilson was once again a key part of Michigan's offense. He put up a career-best 789 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns to help the Wolverines become the undefeated national champions. It will be interesting to see how he performs during his professional journey in the NFL.

Read More: Deion Sanders schools Colorado players for "ridiculous" bathroom situation as Prime Time discipline extends beyond football realm