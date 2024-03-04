Deion Sanders schools Colorado players for "ridiculous" bathroom situation as Prime Time discipline extends beyond football realm

Deion Sanders unveiled a new rule for his Colorado Buffaloes team after a complaint regarding the state of the players' bathroom. A staffer apparently told "Coach Prime" that one of the stalls had been covered in toilet paper.

Sanders posted a video to his TikTok account, explaining why the new rule is in place and the punishment if anyone were to break it.

"This is ridiculous, right," Sanders said. "Who's supposed to clean that up? Who's supposed to clean that up?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“Once you go to the bathroom after practice, make sure there's nothing on there. If we catch one piece of toilet paper on the seat and not flushed, everyone is gonna come back to the complex, we are gonna run.”

Expand Tweet

Sanders was also reportedly told that the teams’ bathrooms were not clean. The idea of the rule is to instill a sense of accountability into his players, which is needed on and off the field.

Read More: WATCH: $50M worth Deion Sanders shows off love for children as he gives fans a peek into giant photo frames ft. $4.7M NIL-valued Shedeur Sanders

Can Deion Sanders' Buffaloes improve in 2024?

The Colorado Buffaloes are coming off a 2023 season that failed to live up to its hype. After starting 3-0, the Buffaloes struggled for the rest of the year, ending with a 4-8 record. This is something that Deion Sanders will not want to repeat in 2024.

The Buffaloes will be having their first season in the Big 12, a conference that could be seen as tougher than the Pac-12 Colorado is coming from.

Luckily for the school, it has two of college football's emerging talents, quarterback Shedeur Sanders and wide receiver Travis Hunter, to guide it to a strong 2024. Both players are potential first-round picks in the 2025 NFL draft, with Sanders calling them the “top two picks.”

Either way, both Shedeur and Hunter will need to be accountable leaders of the team to help Colorado improve after a disappointing 2023.

Read More: $50M worth Deion Sanders announces details of exciting book tour during CFB offseason: “It's gonna be quick but effective”