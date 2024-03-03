WATCH: $50M worth Deion Sanders shows off love for children as he gives fans a peek into giant photo frames ft. $4.7M NIL-valued Shedeur Sanders

Deion Sanders, a proud father of five, has a unique way of showing his love. He's been known to distribute those coveted "favorite child" badges like they're going out of fashion, keeping his children on their toes with his ever-changing affections.

But to everyone's surprise, Coach Prime made a beautiful gesture toward his children by installing grand portraits of all five of them. The Pro Football Hall of Famer shared a video on his Instagram account where he showed off the giant picture frames.

The caption of the post was humorous and said:

"I absolutely love all my kids regardless of the flaws we all have. I just pray they all focus on God and allow him to have a place in their lives & heart. These pictures are certainly not in their RANKINGS ORDER!"

Fans came out with a delightful response to the post. Some speculated that Deion Sanders organized the pictures based on birth order, starting with the eldest, Deiondra, Sanders Jr. and Shilo, and ending with the youngest, Sheduer (the $4.7 million NIL-worth QB, according to On3) and Shelomi.

Others searched for Travis Hunter's picture on the walls, considering he's practically part of the family.

Deion Sanders announced interesting news about his new book release

Sanders has now also become Author Prime, as he successfully wrote his second self-help and motivation book titled "Elevate and Dominte: 21 Ways to Win On and Off the Field."

He took to Instagram to let his fans know that not only is his book releasing on March 12, 2024, but he will also go on a book tour to 10 different places.

“It's gonna be quick but effective ... We are hitting New York, Atlanta, Dallas.. it sounds like all of the cities that played for the team.. The Yankees, the Falcons, the Cowboys and Boulder Colorado that is home for me now,” Coach Prime said.

The Colorado Buffaloes head coach has made a successful name for himself in the world of sports. With a net worth of $50 million, he will now help people become their best selves through his new book.

Will you buy the latest copy of Deion Sanders' book? Let us know in the comment section.