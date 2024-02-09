"Did I say that we may have first and second pick of next year's draft?": Coach Prime begins promotions for Colorado stars ahead of 2024 season

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are potentially set for a strong 2024 season. This will be Colorado's first year back in the Big 12, where CU hopes to improve on its four-win season of 2023.

Two of the players who could help the Buffaloes improve are Shedeur Sanders, the team's quarterback and Deion's son, and Travis Hunter, a player who is strong as both a cornerback and a wide receiver. Sanders will be a senior next season, while Hunter will be a junior but is expected to declare for the 2025 NFL draft.

Deion Sanders has already predicted where his two stars will go in the 2025 draft:

“Did I say that we may have the first and second pick of next year's NFL draft?"

Sanders and Hunter: The first two picks?

Deion Sanders said on Thursday that he believes that Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter will be the first and second picks in the 2025 NFL draft.

After Shedeur's 2023 season, where he threw for 3,230 yards and 27 touchdowns, he was predicted to enter the 2024 NFL draft. However, this year's quarterback class contains the likes of 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, 2023 Heisman winner Jaylen Daniels and Drake Maye, all of whom are considered to be of better quality than Sanders.

So, entering this year's draft will not guarantee Shedeur Sanders the top pick that his father thinks he can be. Delaying his entry for an additional year will allow him to strengthen and develop as a player.

his, in turn, could make him one of the strongest quarterbacks in the class, which will raise his chances of becoming a top two pick. Estimations from websites place Sanders in the top five picks of the 2025 draft, with Pro Football Network placing him at No. 5 and NFL analyst Field Yates saying that Sanders has a ceiling to be the No. 1 pick and a definite top 10 pick.

Can Travis Hunter become the No. 2 pick?

Travis Hunter was not draft-eligible last year but will be eligible for the 2025 draft. Website NFL Draft Buzz has him predicted to be a midround pick, saying that Hunter is the 12th-best overall player in the class. These estimates are lower than what Sanders has predicted him to go, but there is a reason for this.

Hunter is a strong player in the making and can play on both sides of the ball. As a wide receiver, Hunter scored five touchdowns and recorded 721 yards, while as a cornerback, he recorded 22 tackles and three interceptions during the 2023 season.

While these figures may be impressive for the Buffaloes, these are not the numbers of a top five draft pick. However, Hunter missed three full games with an injury last season and will be able to improve on these this season.

But there is another concern that may prevent Hunter from becoming a top two pick. His ability to play two sides of the ball, while impressive, will make him a risk in the NFL. This is due to the even higher level of physically seen in the NFL when compared to college football.

If Hunter were to be injured while playing defense, his team would lose an additional wide receiver at the same time. For NFL teams, that is a risk that is not worth a top 10 pick, let alone a top two pick.

