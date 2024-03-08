WATCH: Ohio State stars guess their EA Sports College Football 25 ratings in hilarious video

The release of EA Sports College Football 25 has ignited a fervor among both college football enthusiasts and student-athletes alike.

Fans and athletes are only months away from the return of the video game. Every passing day increases the anticipation among teams like the Ohio State Buckeyes.

While fans are counting down to the day when they finally get to play their football game, student-athletes are anticipating their player ratings. Before the NIL era, college athletes could not take part in the conversation, but now they can do so thanks to the reported payment of $600 and a free copy of the game.

In a video shared by Ohio State, players were asked to predict their ratings. Watch the hilarious video below.

Features included in the EA Sports College Football 25

The beloved game will be released this summer; hence, the buzz created by the game led to fans speculating about its features.

Live-service games have dominated the era of modern gaming, where numerous microtransactions can be made in order to increase the quality of life in the game.

College Football 25 will be a single-player as well as multiplayer game, but EA Sports aims to reduce microtransactions so that players can enjoy the game without spending real currency frequently.

EA Sports contacted players to participate in the game, for which they will receive $600 and a free copy. However, the game will not allow those players who decide to opt out of the game. This means gamers cannot manually edit their players in-game to choose players who are not part of the video game.

Additionally, the company brought real-life announcers to work on soundtracks and recording calls in the game.

Are you excited to get your hands on this much-awaited game?