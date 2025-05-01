"Little rich for my taste": John Middlekauff calls ex-Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel overrated for Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns took Dillon Gabriel in the third round of the 2025 NFL draft. However, some have aimed digs at the former Oregon quarterback, suggesting he might not be successful in the big league.

On Monday, former NFL scout John Middlekauff threw shade at Gabriel while discussing the QB on his "3 & Out" podcast.

"I've had some time to think about it, and I'm going to rehash a theory that I just told Cowherd," Middlekauf said (3:12). "So if you already heard it, sorry, and if you haven't, this is my theory. Because I don't think it's that complicated, because it doesn't make much sense to take multiple quarterbacks in this room, especially in the third and the fifth round. It's unheard of. You know, you go back to RG three and Cousins. It was because Kyle Shanahan and Mike Shanahan did not want RG three. Kyle Shanahan was trying to convince them to trade back and take Cousins early. He talked about this.

"This was a situation where I think I just read something that the Cleveland Browns had flown out, and it never got out, and met with Jimmy Haslam, with the coach, with the GM, with Dillon Gabriel. They liked him a lot. Now, I don't even necessarily agree with their assessment. I think drafting Dillon Gabriel in the third round is a little rich for my taste, right? It's like paying a million dollars for a $700,000 home."

After drafting Gabriel with the No. 94 pick, the Browns selected Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round with the No. 144 pick. Cleveland now has five signal-callers in their QB room for next season, with Deshaun Watson, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Gabriel and Sanders.

However, since reports suggest that Watson could miss the 2025 season due to his Achilles injury, the Browns might need their four quarterbacks during the course of the season.

Dillon Gabriel will face competition from Shedeur Sanders and Kenny Pickett for Browns' QB2 role

Former Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel - Source: Imagn

As things stand, Joe Flacco is likely to get the QB1 role for the Browns next season. This is likely because he has several years of experience over the two draft picks and Pickett.

However, if Gabriel has a strong offseason, he could put himself in contention to be Cleveland's QB2. He will need to edge out Pickett and Sanders to serve as Flacco's backup.

In his final collegiate year, Gabriel threw for 3,857 yards, 30 touchdowns and six interceptions at Oregon. He also rushed for 149 yards and seven TDs across 14 games and finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting.

