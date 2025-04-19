"Living legends of the sport": Fans cherish beautiful moment between Lee Corso & Bill Belichick on College GameDay in resurfaced clip

Bill Belichick is set to make his collegiate head coaching debut with the North Carolina Tar Heels this year. During 24 seasons in the NFL with the New England Patriots, he led them to six Super Bowl championships. Belichick is looking to have the same kind of effect and help UNC become a recognized football program, like they are in basketball.

While one legend begins a new journey, another one decided to call it quits. On Thursday, ESPN announced that Lee Corso will retire this August after nearly four decades with College GameDay. He has been a part of the show since its inception in 1987.

On Friday, College GameDay showed some love and respect to Bill Belichick and Lee Corso on social media. They shared an old clip of the duo meeting each other on the set. Both Belichick and Corso embraced each other with a friendly hug on the set.

"This moment between Lee Corso and Bill Belichick. Corso and Belichick's dad, Steve, coached together at Navy," the caption read.

Fans cherished the beautiful moment between Lee Corso and Bill Belichick on social media.

"Couple living legends of the sport right here," one fan commented.

"Respect, love, shared experience," another fan said.

"Awwe that's great you can see it in Lee's face that was a great moment for both of them," this fan wrote.

"Such a sweet moment. The affection is genuine. So cool to watch this," another fan said.

"Great moment between two legends!!" this fan commented.

"I love this moment," one fan said.

In his statement, Lee Corso expressed his gratitude to everyone who has been a part of his journey with College GameDay. He will turn 90 on August 7 this year.

"My family and I will forever be indebted for the opportunity to be a part of ESPN and College GameDay for nearly 40 years," Corso said. "I have a treasure of many friends, fond memories and some unusual experiences to take with me into retirement."

Bill Belichick lands South Alabama QB Gio Lopez in transfer portal

The quarterback situation for Belichick's debut with UNC was in an unstable position. Jacolby Criswell left for East Tennessee State. Max Johnson is rehabilitating from a leg injury. This left Bill Belichick with four-star freshman Bryce Baker and Purdue transfer Ryan Brownde as options.

However, on Tuesday, Bill Belichick managed to land Gio Lopez just hours after he decided to enter the transfer portal. The quarterback shared a post of himself in UNC colors on social media to make the announcement.

"Excited and grateful. Go Heels!" Lopez wrote in the caption.

Gio Lopez arrives at Chapel Hill after serving as the QB1 of the South Alabama Jaguars last season. He put up 2,559 yards and 18 TDs passing on the field.

Thus, if he can fit into Belichick's offense, the head coach might just name him the team's starting quarterback for the 2025 season. Lopez still has three years of eligibility remaining, making him an ideal QB1 candidate for UNC.

