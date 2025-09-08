LJ McCray injury update: Florida EDGE rusher gets scheduled for foot surgery as insider reveals details about his availability

Florida sophomore edge rusher LJ McCray will have surgery on his right foot on Monday, according to multiple reports online. The injury occurred during Florida’s 18-16 loss to South Florida on Saturday. He exited the game in the second half and did not return.

Ad

McCray’s return timeline is uncertain, though a report from Gators insider Keith Niebuhr suggests he could miss six to eight weeks. The program has not confirmed a recovery window, but the timing is a concern as Florida enters a critical stretch of its schedule, including road games at No. 2-ranked LSU and No. 5-ranked Miami.

Syndication: Daytona Beach News-Journal - Source: Imagn

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The 6-foot-6, 268-pound athlete was expected to be a cornerstone of the defensive line rotation this season. As a true freshman in 2024, he appeared in all 13 games, recording 13 tackles, five quarterback hurries, one tackle for loss and half a sack.

Ad

Trending

He came to Gainesville as a five-star recruit from Mainland High School in Daytona Beach, ranked as the No. 1 defensive lineman in the country by On3.

Injuries have disrupted LJ McCray’s sophomore campaign from the start. He missed part of fall camp with a separate lower-body issue and did not play in the season opener against Long Island.

His injury hurts Florida’s pass rush, which is already thin. Starters Tyreak Sapp and George Gumbs Jr. are healthy, but depth behind them is a concern. Florida lost two backup pass rushers to the transfer portal in the offseason, Jack Pyburn (to LSU) and T.J. Searcy (to Texas A&M).

Ad

True freshman Jayden Woods, who did well in fall camp, is expected to take on additional snaps.

Billy Napier on LJ McCray’s potential

Florida coach Billy Napier had praised LJ McCray during the offseason. At the start of training camp, Napier had said:

“LJ got some experience last year. So it’s time for him to take a big jump. And we need him to. And he has position flex at Jack and F. I think he can play both spots. LJ, I think, did a great job of taking the feedback from the weight room and nutrition from the spring semester, really bought in in that regard and changed his body comp.

Ad

"He’s starting to look like a guy who’s ready to play in this league and be a factor.”

As LJ McCray’s focus shifts to recovery, the staff is hoping he can return later this season. Eight of Florida’s next 10 opponents are ranked, including five in the top 10. The Gators will face LSU in Week 3 on Saturday.

Also Read: "Do you smell a .500 or losing record?": SEC analyst goes all in on Florida’s collapse under Billy Napier after shocking USF loss

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Garima Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.



Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.



Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026. Know More