"Locked for QB1 with Caleb? Lmao" - CFB world reacts to Desmond Howard's recent comparison for Shedeur Sanders after Colorado's Week 3 success

Shedeur Sanders once again has the spotlight on him after the Rocky Mountain Showdown in Boulder. Emotions ran high at Folsom Field, as the match went down to the wire.

Shedeur Sanders came out clutch once again for the Buffs, making an impact in his debut season for Colorado after transferring from Jackson State. The 21-year-old found Jimmy Horn Jr. in the dying moments of the fourth quarter to tie the game and take it to overtime.

Coach Prime's son proceeded to seal the deal for his team in the second overtime, throwing a TD pass to Michael Harrison to clinch the victory with a 43-35 scoreline. This prompted former NFL wide receiver Desmond Howard to heap praise on Shedeur, even comparing him to Caleb Williams.

This comparison sparked a backlash from fans, who felt that the comparison between Williams and Shedeur was a tad bit too much. Williams is expected to win back-to-back Heisman trophies this year. One fan even wrote:

"Locked for QB1 with Caleb? Lmao"

Here are some other reactions to the comparison between the Colorado and the USC quarterbacks:

Despite people not agreeing with the comparison made by Desmond Howard, it is undeniable that Shedeur Sanders has been constantly proving himself as a valuable asset for the Buffs. So far, in the three games this season, he has recorded 1,251 passing yards, 10 passing touchdowns, and 1 interception.

Shedeur Sanders channelized his inner Tom Brady today

After clinching the win in the Rocky Mountain Showdown, Shedeur Sanders said that he channeled "his inner Tom Brady" in order to lead Colorado to win in the second overtime.

After securing the win, reporters asked Shedeur what was going on in his mind while trying to win the game against Colorado State. The quarterback replied by stating that he went into 'Brady mode' and put his entire focus on the challenge at hand, just like how the retired NFL GOAT used to during his NFL career.

"All I was thinking was about Brady mode. That's it. Simple", Shedeur said.

Shedeur Sanders had revealed that Tom Brady texted him after the first game of the season. His message for the young quarterback was to never settle, and never be satisfied.

The Colorado Buffaloes are now 3-0 this season. Deion Sanders continues to make an impression on the college football world, and has proven his ability to walk the talk.