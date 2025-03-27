Longest-tenured CFB analyst calls it quits after 20 years at CBS

The college football media landscaping will change after this season as CFB analyst Gary Danielson announced Wednesday that he plans to retire following the 2025 season. It will be Danielson's 36th season on TV and 20th working for CBS. Danielson is expected to continue to work alongside Brad Nessler and reporter Jonny Dell next season.

Ad

When Danielson retires, he will be succeeded by Charles Davis in calling weekly marquee Big Ten matchups. Shortly after the announcement after the announcement of his planned retirement on Wednesday, CFB analyst Gary Danielson released a statement.

"I have had the greatest seat in the house for 36 years and have loved every minute of it," Danielson said in a press release. "I have discussed the timing of this moment with CBS Sports leadership over the past few years and we felt it was important I remained with the team during our transition to the Big Ten.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"As we enter our second full season of Big Ten football and my 20th at CBS Sports, the timing just feels right. I have so much respect for Charles Davis as both a person and an analyst. He is going to shine in this role and fit so well with this team."

CBS Sports President David Berson reacts to CFB analyst Gary Danielson announcing his retirement

Shortly after the news dropped CFB analyst Gary Danielson will be retiring after this upcoming season, the President of CBS Sports, David Berson, released a statement.

Ad

"Gary Danielson is simply one of the greatest college football analysts ever. And an even better teammate," Berson said. "During his 20 years here, he helped propel CBS Sports to the gold standard in college football coverage.

"We can’t thank him enough; he will always be part of the CBS Sports family and wish him the best in retirement."

Ad

Gary Danielson is one of the most successful commentators in the history of college football. He turns 74 in September and has enjoyed a prosperous career. He is a six-time Emmy-nominated broadcaster.

Additionally, before Danielson started his broadcasting career, he played football professionally. After going undrafted in 1973, Danielson signed in the Canadian Football League.

However, he was able to make his NFL debut in 1976. He started 60 games from 1976 to 1988 for the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns. Shortly after, in 1990, he started his broadcasting career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback