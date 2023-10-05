Longhorn nation joins Texas Fight Rally & Parade, a 1916 tradition, to prepare for the Red River Showdown [PHOTOS]

The Red River Showdown is set to go down this Saturday as the No. 3 Texas Longhorns take on the No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners.

As a tradition, the Texas Fight Rally & Parade is held every year before the Red River rivals play each other. The Fight Parade starts at 7:30 p.m. on Guadalupe between 25th & 21st Streets. The Fight Rally then happens at 8 p.m. ET at The Tower.

The tradition has existed since 1916, which sees the Longhorns fans decked out in gear and banners walk in a parade to hype up their team for the big rivalry game against Oklahoma.

Ahead of the Week 6 matchup, fans flooded the streets on Wednesday, Oct. 4, to show their support for the Longhorns. Check out some pictures and videos from the event below:

The parade is always a massive success for Texas Longhorns fans as it helps keep the school motivated for the massive game.

Texas excited about the challenge of facing Gabriel and OU

Currently, Texas is a six-point favorite over Oklahoma on Saturday, with kickoff set for noon ET.

The Red River Showdown will feature two of college football's best quarterbacks going against one another as Quinn Ewers starts for Texas while Dillon Gabriel is the Oklahoma starter.

Although Texas coach Steve Sarkisian has faith in his team, he knows beating Gabriel and the Sooner won't be easy.

“Great deal of respect for OU. Coach Venables has done a tremendous job going into year two. The quarterback, [Dillon] Gabriel, is playing at a very high level. They’ve got an explosive unit. He distributes the ball beautifully, whether it’s RPOs, advantage throws, shot plays, things of that nature.”

Ultimately, Sarkisian and the Longhorns are just ready for kickoff and getting the rivalry started.

“I’m sure they’re talking about last year’s game, too. We’re going to get an emotional team coming into the Cotton Bowl that we’re going to have to compete against. At the end of the day, this is a great rivalry. I don’t think there’s a whole lot of love lost between the fan bases, between the ex-players and ex-coaches.”

The Longhorns currently lead the all-time series 63-50-3, while Texas won last season 49-0. It was the first time the Longhorns won the Red River Showdown since 2018.

