Texas vs. Oklahoma football rivalry history: Records, H2H and more

The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners have had a rivalry on the football field for over 100 years.

The rivalry started in 1900 when Texas beat Oklahoma 28-2 on Oct. 10, 1900. Since then, the two schools have played against each other every year since 1929, with some years having two games due to them facing off in a bowl game.

In total, Texas and Oklahoma have played against each other 118 times.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

How many times has Texas beat Oklahoma in football?

Texas has had the upper hand in the Red River Showdown. In total, the Longhorns have won 63 times in the rivalry, including winning 49-0 last season. Texas, though, is just 3-7 in the last 10 matchups.

How many times has Oklahoma beat Texas in football?

Oklahoma is losing the series but has made up ground recently. The Sooners are 10-3 in the last 13 meetings but have only won 50 games overall. The schools have also tied five times.

Who was the quarterback the last time Oklahoma won?

The Oklahoma Sooners last won on Oct. 9, 2021, when they beat the Texas Longhorns 55-48.

Caleb Williams went 16-for-25 for 212 yards and two touchdowns. Spencer Rattler also played, going 8-for-15 for 111 yards and a pick. Meanwhil, for Texas, Casey Thompson was the quarterback and had a great game, going 20-for-34 for 388 yards and five touchdowns.

Texas and Oklahoma are both undefeated

The Red River Showdown has some more anticipation this year, as the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners are both undefeated.

For the first time since 2011, both Texas and Oklahoma enter the game being undefeated. In 2011, when both schools were undefeated, it was the Sooners who got the win, beating the Longhorns 55-17.

Best moments in the Texas-Oklahoma football rivalry

The best moment in the Texas vs Oklahoma football rivalry was in 2018, as it was the second time they played in the Big 12 championship.

It was the first time the game wasn't played in Dallas since 1923. Oklahoma got revenge for the loss earlier that season, as the Sooners won 39-27 to win the Big 12.

In 2020, Oklahoma beat the Longhorns 53-45 in four overtimes, which is one of the most memorable Red River Showdown games. Outside of that, the 24-24 tie in 1995 and the Oklahoma 30-27 OT win in 1996 are other memorable games.

Poll : Who do you think will win this week? Texas Oklahoma 0 votes