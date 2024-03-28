Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian was the honorary starter and waved the green flag for the NASCAR Cup Series Circuit of America in the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.

The official video of him waving the green flag to kick off the race received mixed reactions from fans. While some fans were excited to do the honor, others pointed out his lackluster mannerism.

Fans call for Steve Sarkisian to put in more effort.

Sarkisian was also part of the pre-game festivities with other popular personalities like Breaking Bad actor Giancarlo Esposito and race car driver Ryan Blaney. The three could be seen enjoying each other's company.

Another familiar face present at the event was Cameron Dicker, the former Texas kicker also known as 'Dicker the Kicker,' who currently plays for the Chargers. Cameron Dick delivered the pre-race invocation before the race.

Sarkisian helped the Texas Longhorns win the Big 12 Conference championship and a spot in the College Football Playoffs last season. Together, they also secured a third-place ranking. It was also his third season with Texas, after his tenure as the offensive coordinator at the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Steve Sarkisian is optimistic about the Longhorns squad ahead of spring games

As per On3, the Texas Longhorns coach appeared hopeful about the team's drive and competitiveness during spring practice. Sarkisian expressed confidence in their dedication to improvement and victory.

The Longhorns players are displaying leadership and resolve, indicating a promising trajectory for the team as each one of them strives for excellence this upcoming season.

Steve Sarkisian also pointed out a specific instance where players made initiative errors, showcasing their commitment to high standards.

"We were doing a special teams competition drill," Sarkisian said. "And a young player made a mistake, kind of a—let's call it, potentially could've hurt another player by the way, the technique he used...there was like a flock of wolves that just kind of, 'That's not how you do it'...And I think that's the beauty of it. That they're coaching one another."

The Longhorns will aim to clinch a spot for themselves in the college football playoffs again in the SEC.