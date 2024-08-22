  • home icon
By Tony Pauline
Modified Aug 22, 2024 16:18 GMT
2025 NFL Draft projections for Northwestern Wildcats
2025 NFL Draft projections for Northwestern Wildcats (Picture Credits: Northwestern football/ Instagram)

Despite a turbulent pre-season in which head coach Pat Fitzgerald was fired midway through the summer, Northwestern went on to a winning season that included defeating Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl.

This is a program that gets a lot from a little and, except for rare occasions, has players drafted primarily in the late rounds.

Northwestern Wildcats' NFL Draft 2025 Preview

#1 Xander Mueller

Linebacker Xander Mueller has the best, and possibly only, opportunity to be drafted off this roster next year.

Xander Mueller - NCAA Football
Xander Mueller - NCAA Football

He’s smart, tough as nails, and does a great job against the run. The problem for Mueller is that he’s not expected to test well before the draft, which could push him out of the seven rounds.

#2 A.J. Henning

Likewise, receiver A.J. Henning is short, not fast, though he’s a really good football player who makes a lot of difficult receptions. He also has the potential to double as a punt returner, which could make him attractive as the draft is closing out.

A.J. Henning - NCAA Football
A.J. Henning - NCAA Football

Northwestern's 2025 NFL Draft Projections by Tony Pauline

Northwestern Pro Prospects

Grade

Rnd

Pos

Full Name

Yr

#

3.23

FA

ILB

Xander Mueller

5Sr

34

3.09

FA

WR

A.J. Henning

5Sr

8

3.02

FA

RB

Cam Porter

5Sr

4

2.90

FA

S

Coco Azema

6Sr

0

2.81

FA

WR

Bryce Kirtz

6Sr

17

Edited by Rishabh Vanwani
