Despite a turbulent pre-season in which head coach Pat Fitzgerald was fired midway through the summer, Northwestern went on to a winning season that included defeating Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl.

This is a program that gets a lot from a little and, except for rare occasions, has players drafted primarily in the late rounds.

Northwestern Wildcats' NFL Draft 2025 Preview

#1 Xander Mueller

Linebacker Xander Mueller has the best, and possibly only, opportunity to be drafted off this roster next year.

Xander Mueller - NCAA Football

He’s smart, tough as nails, and does a great job against the run. The problem for Mueller is that he’s not expected to test well before the draft, which could push him out of the seven rounds.

#2 A.J. Henning

Likewise, receiver A.J. Henning is short, not fast, though he’s a really good football player who makes a lot of difficult receptions. He also has the potential to double as a punt returner, which could make him attractive as the draft is closing out.

A.J. Henning - NCAA Football

Northwestern's 2025 NFL Draft Projections by Tony Pauline

Northwestern Pro Prospects Grade Rnd Pos Full Name Yr # 3.23 FA ILB Xander Mueller 5Sr 34 3.09 FA WR A.J. Henning 5Sr 8 3.02 FA RB Cam Porter 5Sr 4 2.90 FA S Coco Azema 6Sr 0 2.81 FA WR Bryce Kirtz 6Sr 17

