Despite a turbulent pre-season in which head coach Pat Fitzgerald was fired midway through the summer, Northwestern went on to a winning season that included defeating Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl.
This is a program that gets a lot from a little and, except for rare occasions, has players drafted primarily in the late rounds.
Northwestern Wildcats' NFL Draft 2025 Preview
#1 Xander Mueller
Linebacker Xander Mueller has the best, and possibly only, opportunity to be drafted off this roster next year.
He’s smart, tough as nails, and does a great job against the run. The problem for Mueller is that he’s not expected to test well before the draft, which could push him out of the seven rounds.
#2 A.J. Henning
Likewise, receiver A.J. Henning is short, not fast, though he’s a really good football player who makes a lot of difficult receptions. He also has the potential to double as a punt returner, which could make him attractive as the draft is closing out.
Northwestern's 2025 NFL Draft Projections by Tony Pauline
