"Look the dynasty is over": CFB world responds to Alabama football's lowest preseason poll ranking since 2009

The Associated Press released its 2023 college football preseason rankings and the absence of the Alabama Crimson Tide was conspicuous. This marks the first time since 2020 that Alabama isn't ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press preseason top 25 poll. It also marks the third time over the past eight years.

As expected, the rankings came out on Monday morning with back-to-back champions Georgia ranked No. 1. However, it is the Crimson Tide's failure to top the preseason media rankings that got most fans talking.

Ranking after Georgia in the poll, Michigan placed second with Ohio State at No. 3. The Crimson Tide are in fourth place having received no first-place votes.

The AP Top 25 Poll almost mirrors last week's coaches poll that also saw Georgia in first place but the Crimson Tide in third place. Michigan was also second in that poll.

The reaction from college football fans to the AP rankings has been a mix of hilarious and analytic. A fan on Reddit lamented Alabama's absence from the top three saying, “Look, the dynasty is over!”

To this line of reasoning, Crimson Tide fans were quick to respond with reference to the 2009, 2015 and 2020 rankings. When the Crimson Tide last won the national championship in 2020, they ranked third in the preseason poll.

Similarly, the Tide won their first national title under head coach Nick Saban in 2009. That was the same year when it last ranked outside the top three in the preseason poll.

However, the Tide has always been ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25 at some point in the college football season since 2008.

The Crimson Tide has been selected as the preseason No. 1 by the Associated Press nine times. Only Oklahoma has been selected more times, having been selected a record 10 times.

The Crimson Tide was also the last team before Georgia to achieve back-to-back national championship title wins in 2011 and 2012.

Ironically, Georgia head coach, Kirby Smart, was part of Saban's coaching staff when the Tide won those titles. While the Bulldogs have a stacked roster full of talents in every position, it is too early to write Alabama off for the 2023 college football season. It's still Nick Saban in charge, after all.