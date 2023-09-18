NCAAF
  • "Looks like the AP voters don't get Longhorn Network" - Fans react to Texas moving up to No. 3 in Week 4's AP Top 25 Rankings

By Cole Shelton
Modified Sep 18, 2023 18:27 IST
Wyoming Texas Football
AP releases Week 4 Top 25 rankings in college football

The Associated Press has released its Top 25 teams ahead of Week 4 of the college football season. Week 3 came and went with not too many upsets, but some teams like Colorado nearly lost which would have been a major surprise.

However, some teams like Texas, Georgia, and Michigan got the win, but some Longhorn fans aren't happy with where they are ranked.

The current AP Top 25 ahead of Week 4 is as follows:

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. Texas
  4. Florida State
  5. USC
  6. Ohio State
  7. Penn State
  8. Washington
  9. Notre Dame
  10. Oregon
  11. Utah
  12. LSU
  13. Alabama
  14. Oregon State
  15. Ole Miss
  16. Oklahoma
  17. North Carolina
  18. Duke
  19. Colorado
  20. Miami FL
  21. Washington State
  22. UCLA
  23. Tennessee
  24. Iowa
  25. Florida

Following the rankings being released, Longhorns fans took to Reddit to take aim at the Longhorns being ranked third.

"Looks like AP voters don't get Longhorn Network."
"All top 4 teams lucked out that everyone else looked like s**t."
"I saw this and was like wait, people saw that game and thought Texas should be ranked higher. Ok."
"Who are the voters that put texas at #1? I drink burnt orange Kool aid but those voters should no longer be able to vote."
As some fans point out, most of the top teams struggled in Week 3 which made these rankings tough. But, Texas does have the best win out of anyone by beating Alabama on the road which should put them in the top-two.

However, the Longhorns being three is still fair, as Georgia is the reigning back-to-back National Champions and Michigan is off to a 3-0 start.

Texas beats Wyoming at home

A week after beating Alabama on the road by 10 points, the Longhorns started slow against Wyoming and trailed 7-3 after the first quarter.

The score was tied at 10 going into the fourth quarter, but Texas outscored the Cowboys 21-0 in the fourth quarter to get a 31-10 win.

Texas will go on the road to play Baylor but it's next big game is on Oct. 7 as the Longhorns host Oklahoma. Other big games on the schedule for Texas are BYU, Kansas State, TCU, and Texas Tech.

