Who won the Texas vs Alabama game last night? Week 2, 2023 Season

In one of the most significant games on the college football slate, the 11th-ranked Texas Longhorns beat the third-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday at the Bryant-Denny Stadium.

This was the final time this game would be a non-conference affair, as the Longhorns join the SEC in 2024, so how did the game unfold?

Who won the Texas vs Alabama game last night?

Texas beat Alabama by 10 points

The Texas Longhorns went on the road and extracted revenge by beating the Alabama Crimson Tide 34-24.

That came about, thanks to a 21-point fourth quarter to get control of the game and silence the crowd in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Texas improved to 2-0 this season while Alabama fell to 1-1.

Texas Longhorns Top Performers

Offensive

The game was controlled by sophomore quarterback Quinn Ewers, as he dominated by throwing 24-of-38 for 349 yards with three passing touchdowns.

One of his favorite targets throughout the game was junior wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, who racked up three receptions for 78 yards (26 yards per catch) with a pair of touchdowns.

Defensive

The defense forced a pair of interceptions, with senior defensive backs Jerrin Thompson and Jahdae Barron recording one apiece. Freshman linebacker Anthony Hill Jr applied pressure with a pair of sacks.

Alabama Crimson Tide Top Performers

Offensive

Sophomore quarterback Jalen Milroe struggled, finishing with 14-of-27 or 255 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

His top target was five receptions for 68 yards (13.6 yards per catch). The team need sto figure out how to get going more consistently on this side of the ball, as this is coach Nick Saban's expertise.

Defensive

The defense was not able to do too well, as they were unable to force a single sack or force a turnover.

The Longhorns went 7-of-18 on third-down tries and 2-of-3 on fourth-down attempts. Alabama stepped up against the running game, giving up 2.8 yards per carry on 37 attempts.

They need to figure out how to apply more pressure, as they only were able to force a pair of tackles of loss. The defense stepped up a bit but need to do a lot better in limiting points.

