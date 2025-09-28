"Loser mentality," "He's no leader": Garrett Nussmeier grilled by fans for declining post-game interview after LSU's heartbreaking loss to Ole Miss

Garrett Nussmeier had a great start to the season, helping the LSU Tigers to a four-game winning streak. However, the team suffered its first loss of the year on Saturday during its showdown against the Ole Miss Rebels.

Ad

After the game, sportscaster Jacques Doucet shared a report stating that Garrett Nussmeier decided to skip answering post-game questions after the 24-19 loss at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

"@LSUfootball Garrett Nussmeier declined to answer any questions about his health or how he is feeling following loss to Ole Miss," Doucet tweeted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jacques Doucet @JacquesDoucet . @LSUfootball Garrett Nussmeier declined to answer any questions about his health or how he is feeling following loss to Ole Miss. #LSU

Ad

Trending

Fans took to the comments to share their reactions to the LSU quarterback's decision to skip the post-game press conference.

Arthur Jaramillo @ArtC_Jaramillo @JacquesDoucet @LSUfootball Chickens—t response. He is the supposed leader of this team. Grow a pair and answer the question.

Ad

Mac @cmccow11 @JacquesDoucet @LSUfootball Soft as baby shit. He’s no leader.

Ad

Seth Ruiz @TXTiger97 @JacquesDoucet @LSUfootball He needs to be benched.

Ad

Drue @DaGreen11 @JacquesDoucet @LSUfootball He’s soft and I hope we don’t get his brother.

Ad

Ryan Dixon @bugg1976 @JacquesDoucet @LSUfootball dont wear 18. He lacks mental toughness

Ad

The LSU Tigers took an early lead against the Rebels after Nussmeier found Nic Anderson with a seven-yard passing touchdown. However, Lane Kiffin's team minimized the deficit thanks to a 25-yard field goal by Lucas Carneiro.

In the second quarter, the Rebels continued their offensive push, scoring two more touchdowns. At halftime, they had secured a 17-7 lead over the Tigers. In the third quarter, Damian Ramos scored two consecutive field goals to minimize the deficit to four points.

Ad

However, Logan Diggs scored a six-yard rushing touchdown to give the Rebels a comfortable 24-13 lead. Harlem Berry scored a rushing touchdown for LSU. Unfortunately, it was not enough for them to secure a comeback victory against Kiffin's team. Garrett Nussmeier completed 21 of the 34 passes he attempted for 197 yards. He also recorded one passing touchdown and one interception.

LSU HC Brian Kelly opens up about Garrett Nussmeier's performance after loss to Ole Miss

In the post-game press conference, Kelly came forward to talk about his quarterback's lackluster performance at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Ad

Kelly stated that Nussmeier did not live up to the expectations that people had for him on Saturday night. He then urged the quarterback to improve his game so that they could continue winning games this season.

"Garrett Nussmeier's gotta play better," Kelly said as per On3. "Every player on offense has got to play better. And then we have to be more consistent on defense. I mean, there's not one guy that you will point out, and go, well, that was the reason why we lost."

Ad

"There's many, many players that have to play their best when their best is needed. We weren't very good on third down, right? We have been a really good third down team. We have to be better on third down, and that's not just on Garrett."

The Tigers enter the bye week before taking on the South Carolina Gamecocks on Oct.11 at Baton Rouge.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More