  "We haven't seen it very much": Jordan Rodgers sends stern message to Garrett Nussmeier before LSU's Week 5 takedown

"We haven’t seen it very much": Jordan Rodgers sends stern message to Garrett Nussmeier before LSU's Week 5 takedown

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Sep 26, 2025 16:47 GMT
LSU Tigers QB Garrett Nussmeier
LSU Tigers QB Garrett Nussmeier

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier finally exploded during the Tigers' lopsided 56-10 win over the Southeastern Louisiana Lions in Week 4 of college football action to continue his team's flawless start to the season. Nussmeier was one of the preseason Heisman Trophy favorites but has steadily slid down the rankings as the Tigers' offense has struggled to explode.

Last week, LSU coach Brian Kelly revealed that Nussmeier had been limited by a torso injury the past few weeks, accounting for his shaky performances. Ahead of the Tigers' trip to Oxford for a much-anticipated clash against the No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels in Week 5 action, analyst Jordan Rodgers urged the LSU QB and his offense to step up after sluggish performances this season.

“Well, I think, for starters, Garrett Nussmeier and this offense has got to get back to being explosive. We haven’t seen it very much,” said Rodgers. “He was injured early. He had an ab injury at Clemson, and the deep ball was really affected by that. I think they get more speed on the perimeter, easy throws, shrink the defense, take shots."
In Kelly's first three seasons at LSU, his teams have averaged 36.8 points and 476 yards per game, but this season, his offense, led by Garrett Nussmeier, has struggled to match those numbers.

Outside of the lopsided win over the Southeastern Louisiana Lions, the Tigers put up just 20 points and 345.7 yards against the Clemson Tigers, the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs and the Florida Gators.

Brian Kelly gives Garrett Nussmeier all clear

After his improved showing against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions, LSU coach Brian Kelly gave Garrett Nussmeier the all-clear from the torso injury that has plagued him this season.

“We had talked during the week that he (Nussmeier) was on the other side of the injury and he felt really good,” Kelly said. “ And that’s why we actually ran him a little bit.
"He felt good running the football. And we knew during the week that he was healthy just by the way he was throwing the football. So, yeah, I would say that’s the version you’ll get for the rest of the year.”
Garrett Nussmeier has gone 94-of-137 for 962 yards on 65.2% completion, resulting in six touchdowns and two interceptions, while adding one rushing touchdown for the Tigers this season. He currently has a 75.2 QBR, which ranks him at No. 9 among SEC quarterbacks.

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.

As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.

Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.

UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.

In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football.

Edited by Cabral Opiyo
