"We haven’t seen it very much": Jordan Rodgers sends stern message to Garrett Nussmeier before LSU's Week 5 takedown

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier finally exploded during the Tigers' lopsided 56-10 win over the Southeastern Louisiana Lions in Week 4 of college football action to continue his team's flawless start to the season. Nussmeier was one of the preseason Heisman Trophy favorites but has steadily slid down the rankings as the Tigers' offense has struggled to explode. Last week, LSU coach Brian Kelly revealed that Nussmeier had been limited by a torso injury the past few weeks, accounting for his shaky performances. Ahead of the Tigers' trip to Oxford for a much-anticipated clash against the No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels in Week 5 action, analyst Jordan Rodgers urged the LSU QB and his offense to step up after sluggish performances this season. “Well, I think, for starters, Garrett Nussmeier and this offense has got to get back to being explosive. We haven’t seen it very much,” said Rodgers. “He was injured early. He had an ab injury at Clemson, and the deep ball was really affected by that. I think they get more speed on the perimeter, easy throws, shrink the defense, take shots.&quot;In Kelly's first three seasons at LSU, his teams have averaged 36.8 points and 476 yards per game, but this season, his offense, led by Garrett Nussmeier, has struggled to match those numbers. Outside of the lopsided win over the Southeastern Louisiana Lions, the Tigers put up just 20 points and 345.7 yards against the Clemson Tigers, the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs and the Florida Gators.Brian Kelly gives Garrett Nussmeier all clearAfter his improved showing against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions, LSU coach Brian Kelly gave Garrett Nussmeier the all-clear from the torso injury that has plagued him this season. “We had talked during the week that he (Nussmeier) was on the other side of the injury and he felt really good,” Kelly said. “ And that’s why we actually ran him a little bit. &quot;He felt good running the football. And we knew during the week that he was healthy just by the way he was throwing the football. So, yeah, I would say that’s the version you’ll get for the rest of the year.”Garrett Nussmeier has gone 94-of-137 for 962 yards on 65.2% completion, resulting in six touchdowns and two interceptions, while adding one rushing touchdown for the Tigers this season. He currently has a 75.2 QBR, which ranks him at No. 9 among SEC quarterbacks.