Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin drops 3-word zinger after a fan stirs drama around daughter Landry Kiffin hard launching relationship with LSU LB

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin's daughter, Landry Kiffin, was in attendance at the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium when the Rebels blew out the Tulane Greenwave 45-10. After the game, she confirmed in an Instagram post that she was in a relationship with LSU Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks.The timing of Landry's announcement has caused an uproar on various social media platforms. The No. 13 Rebels will clash against the No. 4 Tigers at 'The Sip,' which will test Landry's loyalty as she roots for either her father's team and the school that she attends or her boyfriend's high-flying team.One fan on X questioned Landry Kiffin's timing and suggested that it would cause chaos in the Ole Miss coach's household.&quot;Landry Kiffin announcing her relationship with an LSU linebacker the week of gameday is a crazy move. The Kiffin household must be in shambles. Wreaks of one thing: the over,&quot; one fan tweeted.The charismatic Rebels coach dropped a zinger in the comment section of the college football fan's discourse.&quot;Take the over,&quot; Lane Kiffin wrote.Whit Weeks' sister did not like Landry KiffinLandry Kiffin recently started dating LSU Tigers star Whit Weeks and in an Instagram post last week, the linebacker's sister, Katie Weeks revealed that she did not like her brother's new girlfriend at first.The pair posted the clip while preparing for the Tigers' clash against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions.&quot;Tonight, we're going to the LSU-LA Tech game,&quot; Landry said. &quot;So, me and Kate met last night. When you DM'ed me, the first thing you said, you were like, 'I heard you're dating my brother.'&quot;&quot;I did not like you before I texted you, and then I was like, 'She's sweet,'&quot; Kate said.&quot;Did you not like me 'cause I go to Ole Miss and stuff?&quot; Landry asked.&quot;No, I just didn't like you 'cause you're dating my brother,&quot; Katie said. &quot;It's OK. Now, I like you. I liked you the second day that we texted. It had always just been me and Whit, and then you came, and I was like, 'You're gonna take my brother and stuff.'&quot;&quot;This whole time, I thought that your first DM was nice, but I guess not,&quot; Landry said.The Week 5 college football game pitting the Rebels versus the Tigers will make for an interesting time in the Kiffin household as Landry Kiffin is torn between which SEC team to support.