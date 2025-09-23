  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin drops 3-word zinger after a fan stirs drama around daughter Landry Kiffin hard launching relationship with LSU LB

Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin drops 3-word zinger after a fan stirs drama around daughter Landry Kiffin hard launching relationship with LSU LB

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Sep 23, 2025 15:24 GMT
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and his daughter, Landry Kiffin
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and his daughter, Landry Kiffin

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin's daughter, Landry Kiffin, was in attendance at the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium when the Rebels blew out the Tulane Greenwave 45-10. After the game, she confirmed in an Instagram post that she was in a relationship with LSU Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks.

Ad

The timing of Landry's announcement has caused an uproar on various social media platforms. The No. 13 Rebels will clash against the No. 4 Tigers at 'The Sip,' which will test Landry's loyalty as she roots for either her father's team and the school that she attends or her boyfriend's high-flying team.

One fan on X questioned Landry Kiffin's timing and suggested that it would cause chaos in the Ole Miss coach's household.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Landry Kiffin announcing her relationship with an LSU linebacker the week of gameday is a crazy move. The Kiffin household must be in shambles. Wreaks of one thing: the over," one fan tweeted.
Ad

The charismatic Rebels coach dropped a zinger in the comment section of the college football fan's discourse.

"Take the over," Lane Kiffin wrote.
Ad

Whit Weeks' sister did not like Landry Kiffin

Landry Kiffin recently started dating LSU Tigers star Whit Weeks and in an Instagram post last week, the linebacker's sister, Katie Weeks revealed that she did not like her brother's new girlfriend at first.

The pair posted the clip while preparing for the Tigers' clash against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions.

"Tonight, we're going to the LSU-LA Tech game," Landry said. "So, me and Kate met last night. When you DM'ed me, the first thing you said, you were like, 'I heard you're dating my brother.'"
Ad
"I did not like you before I texted you, and then I was like, 'She's sweet,'" Kate said.
"Did you not like me 'cause I go to Ole Miss and stuff?" Landry asked.
"No, I just didn't like you 'cause you're dating my brother," Katie said. "It's OK. Now, I like you. I liked you the second day that we texted. It had always just been me and Whit, and then you came, and I was like, 'You're gonna take my brother and stuff.'"
Ad
"This whole time, I thought that your first DM was nice, but I guess not," Landry said.

The Week 5 college football game pitting the Rebels versus the Tigers will make for an interesting time in the Kiffin household as Landry Kiffin is torn between which SEC team to support.

About the author
Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.

As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.

Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.

UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.

In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football.

Know More

Ole Miss Rebel's Fan? Check out the latest Ole Miss Rebel's depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Cabral Opiyo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications