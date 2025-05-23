Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin issues 4-word message for viral LSU rock band

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin salvaged the 2024 season by winning the Gator Bowl after falling short of the high expectations placed on the Rebels during pre-season. During the off-season, the Rebels' coach has hit the recruitment trail hard ahead of next season while fishing, attending various concerts and showcasing fun-filled family times to his followers on Instagram.

On Friday, he reposted a clip on his Instagram stories of the LSU-affiliated rock band "The Bends" from their concert on Wednesday evening, praising their performance. Kiffin captioned the story:

"They killed it!! Amazing @thebendmusic_" Lane Kiffin wrote.

"The Bends" were formed in the LSU dormitories by four friends, and they mimicked the sounds of the early 2000s rock bands. They became household names when they started a Southeastern Conference college tour last year.

Lane Kiffin reveals peace in Ole Miss role

Lane Kiffin has been the Ole Miss coach for five years. After a stellar 2023 season, during which the team enjoyed historic highs of 11 wins, the Rebels were tabbed to be one of the contenders for the expanded college football playoff. They made some impressive transfers and boasted a talented quarterback in Jaxson Dart.

During an interview with "USA TODAY," the Rebels coach revealed that after the high expectations, 2024 was his worst year. His father, Monte Kiffin, died in July, and he broke up with his girlfriend, Sally Rychlak, in September. Meanwhile, his team also missed out on the SEC championship game and the playoffs due to an upset loss to the Florida Gators.

“This last (year),” Lane Kiffin said, “was really maybe the worst. They say things come in threes. I wouldn’t say I fully am (over it). I remind myself it’ll be ok. It will pass.”

Later that year, Kiffin was reunited with his ex-wife Layla, who moved with his son Knox Kiffin to Mississippi to be closer to the Ole Miss coach. During the interview, he revealed that he had moved his expectations from trying to get a statue to appreciating his circumstances.

“People slow down, and they have an appreciation for what they have, instead of always chasing,” Kiffin said. “That has really hit me of where you can find some peace. You can find some rhythm and some peace. Now, I just want to be a really good neighbor, dad, brother, co-worker, boss. I look at life completely different.”

Last year, Lane Kiffin rejected a move to the Auburn Tigers to take coach Hugh Freeze's job and has repeatedly stated his loyalty to the Rebels. His daughter, Landry Kiffin, goes to school there and his latest admission will be welcome news to Ole Miss fans.

