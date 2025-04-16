Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin goes fishing, shares encounter with giant fish via latest IG post

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and his Rebels team entered the 2024 college football season as one of the teams to watch but fell short of their college football playoff goal. During media sessions after spring practice, Kiffin has been buoyant about the coming season.

The Rebels coach took time off of the grueling training sessions to attend an NBA game and on Tuesday, he shared a clip on Instagram of himself indulging in one of his favorite pastimes, fishing.

Kiffin posted a video of a huge fish he had just caught and released swimming away from his boat.

Lane Kiffin is renowned for his fishing trips, including vacations to the Bahamas, where he has showcased himself fishing with his family. Last year, he had a perfect analogy of his team after beating Georgia Southern 52-13 in September 2024.

"You go out on a big nice fishing yacht and you got really nice fishing tackle. You go out there and then you got really live bait, so you feel good about going out," Lane Kiffin said. "Or you can have little rods and frozen shrimp. That's how sometimes a coach feels going out there to play, so at least we know we have the right bait and the right rods and the right boat."

Lane Kiffin makes fun of SEC coaches' group chat

There has long been speculation about the existence of a group chat consisting of coaches from the Southeastern Conference. During Tuesday's episode of "This Past Weekend with Theo Von," Lane Kiffin confirmed the existence of the SEC coaches' group chat and further revealed that he runs the group.

“Sometimes, I’ll say something that guy’s not in it and this guy’s in it. I kind of make sure I know who’s in them when I say certain things,” Lane Kiffin said (per On3). “Every once in a while, I’ve got someone who does something, and I move them out of the chat. It’s happened. ‘Jimbo Fisher removed from chat.’ And they’re like typical coaches, they don’t know how to remove somebody or add somebody.

"So it’s like pretty cool that I can do it, and they’re like, ‘How do you do that?’ … Coaches are a little behind. That’s a big deal to be able to remove somebody from a chat. ‘Whoa, he must have somebody teaching him this stuff.' I feel like I keep it together. Like, I keep the group together because one will beat the other, they’ll say something and they kind of like get mad at each other."

Kiffin has built up a reputation as a prankster over the years and during the show, he revealed that he deals with tempers in the group chat after coaches play each other.

Lane Kiffin was the NFL's youngest coach when he was appointed as the head coach of the Oakland Raiders (now Las Vegas Raiders) in 2007 and he has continued to make waves as one of the most relatable coaches in college football for his laid-back attitude and willingness to troll other coaches.

