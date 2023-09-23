Former Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz has shared his prediction on the Fighting Irish's Week 4 game against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Fighting Irish are set to host the Buckeyes on Saturday night in arguably the biggest game in college football this week. Whoever wins the matchup will take a big step forward in making the College Football Playoff. Meanwhile, the loser will need to win out to have any shot at making the playoffs.

With the high stakes and both programs entering the matchup undefeated, many are torn on who will win.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Currently, the Buckeyes are 3.5-point favorites on the road, but Lou Holtz, who coached the Fighting Irish from 1986 to 1996, revealed on "The Pat McAfee Show" that he has full confidence in the Fighting Irish.

"Notre Dame is a better football team than Ohio State," Holtz said. "And let me tell you why. We have the best offensive line in the country, Sam Hartman won’t even get his jersey dirty all year. He has time to throw the football.

"The offensive line, we have great running backs. Estime is averaging about 10 yards a carry. We have great receivers. So, offensively, we’re set. Defensively, our defensive line’s better."

In the past, teams have overcome Ohio State by beating it at the line of scrimmage. In the past two seasons, Michigan was able to outmuscle the Buckeyes, which is what Holtz expects Notre Dame to do.

If the Fighting Irish protect Sam Hartman, as Lou Holtz believes, that will make Notre Dame's offense even better against the Buckeyes.

Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman has full confidence in his O-line

Lou Holtz and many other observers think the Fighting Irish have one of the best offensive lines in the country, and Sam Hartman accepts that has helped him thrive.

Hartman is 64-for-90 for 1,061 yards and 13 touchdowns this season. According to Hartman, his success is due to everyone around him playing well:

"I think we have an unbelievable O-line that I have a lot of confidence in. Our running backs have all been playing incredibly well. Tight ends have been doing great, and outside, we’ve shown we have some explosive capabilities and the ability to spread the ball around when you need to and be able to run the ball when we can."

If the Fighting Irish continue to play a well-rounded game, Sam Hartman believes that will lead Notre Dame to the win over Ohio State.