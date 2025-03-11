"Love this brother from Day 1": Deion Sanders drops heartwarming message for hip hop legend Master P for his touching tribute

Deion Sanders has become known for his culture as Colorado's football coach. He's done his part in inspiring rapper Master P to do his part in college athletics as well. Master P, whose real name is Percy Miller, was named the president of basketball operations for the New Orleans Privateers last month.

Ad

In a recent interview with TMZ, Master P credited Coach Prime for helping him earn the opportunity to do his part in his hometown.

"If you look at it, right, Deion Sanders opened the door," Master P said. "He did it in football, and he did a great job. That's the GOAT. I salute him. And I'm like, 'What he was able to do, if I could do that in New Orleans on the basketball world' — and we've talked a lot about this.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"And so, this is my time to shine, not only just to put the basketball team on the map, but also to bring more students to the school and be able to mentor these kids. A lot of these kids have been through all types of things, and I feel like me as a coach, me as a mentor, I could show them something else."

Ad

Deion Sanders had a heartwarming response to Master P's compliment.

"Love this brother from day 1," Sanders wrote Tuesday on X. "He's blessed more of us than darn near any1 in the game. And he's still giving."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Master P's involvement in New Orleans' basketball program is something he holds near and dear to his heart.

"As a kid growing up in New Orleans, I can honestly say that basketball changed and saved my life," Master P said last month. "At that time, UNO was one of the best programs in the country. It was all about Privateer Nation, and there was so much excitement on the Lakefront.

Ad

"As president of basketball operations, I am committed to bringing back that winning tradition to NOLA's team. But this is bigger than the game -- it's about educating and creating future leaders at the same time. I'm here to make sure that these young student-athletes have the opportunities, resources and mentorship to succeed on and off the court."

Ad

What has Deion Sanders done as a coach?

At his two collegiate coaching stops, Deion Sanders has lifted Jackson State and Colorado back to respectability after down stretches. The Buffaloes were 1-11 the season before he took over, and with his ability to draw attention, Deion Sanders drew talent from the transfer portal and made Colorado a Big 12 contender.

Last season, Travis Hunter won the Heisman Trophy for the Buffaloes. Deion Sanders' son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, figures to be drafted early in next month's NFL Draft. Fame can help boost a program after all and Sanders has proven that.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback