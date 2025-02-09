NFL HoF Marshall Faulk makes feelings known about Coach Prime after joining Colorado

Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, has added another high-profile name to his coaching staff at Colorado. It was announced on Thursday that Marshall Faulk will join the program as its running backs coach, bringing his Pro Football Hall of Fame experience to Boulder.

Before it became official that Faulk would be joining Coach Prime, the former standout NFL tailback praised him, giving a glimpse into the partnership that was soon to come. Faulk told Front Office Sports earlier this week:

"Deion is an elevator. He's gonna elevate you as a person, and he's going to force you to elevate your life. And that's what he does. He lifts people up. A lot of the times, the light, it looks like it's shining on him, but, really, he's shining the light on somebody.

Pay attention to what he does. We're good friends, and whatever I can do to help him out, I'll do."

Coach Prime brings celebrities and notable names like Terrell Owens, Lil Wayne and Carmelo Anthony to watch Colorado's games from the sidelines. Faulk further explains why he does that.

"Understand why he's bringing them there," Faulk said. "It's not for just their celebrity. It's so these kids can understand. You gotta bring people around greatness and have them see it, touch it, taste it for them to believe they can become it."

What does Coach Prime think of Marshall Faulk?

On Friday's "The Rich Eisen Show," Coach Prime said the move to bring on Faulk had been in the makings for some time.

"A minute," Sanders said. "A minute. We don't kiss and tell everything. We always keep something, you know, we hold something back. We'll let this storm blow over then, 'Boom, there you go.'"

He also pointed out that he prefers for people to know that his staff works with him, not for him. He doesn't like how the hierarchical phrase "hiring" sounds. He's also aware of how Faulk can boost his Buffaloes squad.

"The level goes where? Through the roof," Sanders said. "Marshall is one of the smartest offensive human beings that I've been around. So what he's gonna attract there, but not only that. The standard that he's gonna demand ... it's unbelievable."

Faulk had an accomplished gridiron career, playing for the Indianapolis Colts and St. Louis Rams. He was the centerpiece of the latter's explosive offense in the late 1990s and early 2000s, known as "The Greatest Show on Turf." He hopes Colorado's crew can replicate the same success at the college level.

