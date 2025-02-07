Where did Marshall Faulk go to college? Looking at Hall of Famer's amateur career

Deion Sanders has added Pro Football Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk to the Colorado Buffaloes' coaching staff as the new running backs coach, the team announced Thursday night. This marks Faulk's first coaching role, replacing Gary Harrell, who held the position for two seasons.

Faulk was selected as the second overall pick by the Indianapolis Colts in the 1994 draft and won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. He went on to spend 12 years in the league, winning the Super Bowl in 1999 with the St. Louis Rams and the NFL MVP honor in 2000.

Where did Colorado Buffaloes RB coach Marshall Faulk go to college?

Marshall Faulk, the legendary running back and current Colorado Buffaloes running backs coach, played college football at San Diego State University. He chose SDSU after receiving an athletic scholarship, as it was the first program to offer him a chance to play running back.

Former San Diego State Aztecs running back Marshall Faulk (28) - Source: Imagn

From 1991 to 1993, Faulk dominated the college football scene, setting 62 school records and earning three-time All-American honors. One of his most memorable performances came on Sept. 14, 1991, when he rushed for 386 yards and scored seven touchdowns against the University of the Pacific in just his second collegiate game.

As a freshman, Faulk led the nation in rushing and scoring—the first freshman in history to do so. He finished the season with 1,429 rushing yards, 1,630 total yards from scrimmage and 23 touchdowns, earning UPI Freshman of the Year and a spot on the Associated Press All-American team. He was only the third true freshman to receive that honor.

In 1992, Faulk finished second in Heisman Trophy voting, the highest placement for a freshman at the time. His dominance at SDSU secured his place in the College Football Hall of Fame, cementing his status as one of the greatest college running backs of all time.

Faulk excelled in football and track in New Orleans

Chicago Bears former player Richard Dent (left) shakes hands with St. Louis Rams former running back Marshall Faulk - Source: Imagn

Faulk excelled in football and track at Carver High School in New Orleans, posting a blazing 10.3-second time in the 100-meter dash.

After his playing career, he became an NFL Network analyst until 2017. Committed to giving back, he founded the Faulk Foundation, which supports underprivileged youth by funding YMCA programs, the Boys to Men mentoring network, and the 9th Ward Field of Dreams.

