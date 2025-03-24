"Love this guy": Shedeur Sanders fans react to his honest admission about Lil Wayne fandom

Shedeur Sanders had a successful two-season stint with the Colorado Buffaloes. During his time in Boulder, he also got to meet several celebrities, including rap icon Lil Wayne. One of the most memorable moments for the Buffs with the 5x Grammy-winning artist was when he walked the team out of the tunnel during their showdown against rivals Colorado State in 2023.

On his eponymous show on YouTube, Shedeur Sanders shared his true feelings about meeting Lil Wayne. He said that it was an exciting moment in his life.

"Nah I never got starstuck. Maybe (Lil) Wayne, Wayne probably. But not starstruck just you know, excited to meet him," Shedeur said.

Shedeur Sanders also gave a humble response when questioned about meeting with fans who are starstruck by him.

"I think it's cool. Like, I think it's like dang, you know, I have that type of effect on people. And I'm thankful and I'm appreciative for it. And when people act nervous to take a picture. I just say like, come on, take a picture, you ain't gotta be nervous."

Fans took to the comments to praise Sanders for his humble approach and down-to-earth attitude.

"Love this guy so much!" one fan said.

"I just love the Sanders clan," another fan commented.

"We love the Sanders boyzzz," this fan stated.

"Great communication skills You were made for this. Stay true to the game," this fan wrote.

"Being humble will take this young man very far in life. best of luck in the NFL and beyond," another fan commented.

Shedeur Sanders is projected to be one of the top three picks in this year's draft. He decided to forego the NFL Scouting Combine and Big 12 Pro Day.

The 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm winner is expected to throw during the Colorado Pro Day scheduled for Apr. 4. That is when representatives from all 32 NFL teams will visit Boulder to have one last look at the prospects.

Todd McShay shares unfiltered take on Shedeur Sanders

After the recent NFL Scouting Combine, the narrative surrounding the Colorado quarterback's draft has changed a bit. Miami's Cam Ward is seen going No.1 overall to the Titans, while Shedeur has received criticism and backlash for his character and personality.

Last Friday, NFL analyst Todd McShay made an appearance on the Bill Simmons podcast. During this interview, he shared his true feelings about Shedeur and dissected the quarterback's assessment by scouts.

"I kind of got my own little deep dive of everything," McShay said. "So everyone wants to say Shedeur has got a second-round grade for a lot of teams. I talked to two. We'll call them sources... So I'm getting that information, and I look at him as a player who in certain systems, certain situations, he's got a chance to really succeed in the league."

"But he's not for everybody. He's not a big, strong-arm, mobile quarterback. He's none of those things, right? He's actually a way more traditional quarterback." (Timestamp: 1:15 onwards)

The top three teams in the draft all have a need at the quarterback position. Therefore, even if Shedeur Sanders is not drafted by the Titans, there is a high possibility the Browns or the Giants acquire him with the second or third overall pick respectively.

