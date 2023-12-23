In a surprising turn of events, Deion Sanders Jr. shared an Instagram story with Jordan Seaton amid the ongoing conversation regarding the latter's potential flip to Maryland.

Sanders Jr., son of Colorado Buffaloes HC Deion Sanders, posted an Instagram story showing him and Seaton sharing laughs during a car ride.

This is something intriguing as Seaton, a highly sought-after five-star offensive lineman, is yet to officially sign with the Colorado Buffaloes. This left fans speculating on his ultimate destination.

Seaton, who initially committed to Colorado, had raised eyebrows when he opted not to sign on Early National Signing Day, prompting a flurry of rumors. Fans took to social media to express their reactions, with one humorously writing on X:

"Love it, straight up kidnapping the kid."

Here is how some other fans are expressing their reactions:

The NIL factor and Jordan Seaton's decision saga

Despite committing to Colorado on December 7, Jordan Seaton, a 6'5", 287-pound offensive tackle from IMG Academy, is yet to officially sign with the Buffaloes.

The uncertainty surrounding his decision intensified with reports of late offers from prominent programs such as Maryland, Oregon, Nebraska, Alabama, Florida, Ohio State and Tennessee.

The five-star OL's delay in signing and reports indicate that financial considerations are playing a significant role in Seaton's decision-making process. The evolving landscape of NIL opportunities could be a major factor.

Despite turning down a substantial offer from Tennessee, Seaton continues to explore late offers from other programs. This has introduced an element of uncertainty just a day before the expected signing with Colorado.

Shedeur Sanders' efforts to maintain commitment

In a bid to dispel the uncertainty surrounding Jordan Seaton's commitment, Shedeur Sanders, quarterback for the Buffaloes, has joined the efforts.

Shedeur showcased a genuine attempt to strengthen the bond with Seaton through a Facetime conversation captured on the 'Well Of Media' video.

Shedeur's admiration for Seaton's influence and motivation was palpable as he said:

"You inspired me, bro... You motivated me."

During the conversation, Shedeur proudly displayed a new diamond chain from 'Tajia Diamonds' and expressed his eagerness to twin with a similar piece owned by Seaton.

"He got a new chain, I had to get one… So, you know, we can shine together."

Case of Maryland and potential loss for Buffaloes

Maryland, under Coach Mike­ Locksley, is now a strong player in the race­ for Jordan Seaton's commitment. The Te­rrapins' compelling case, coupled with the appeal of performing neare­r to Seaton's home base, has made his choice trickier.

On the flip side, losing Seaton could greatly hamper Colorado and Coach De­ion Sanders. Changes in offensive­ line plans and future outlooks may be ine­vitable, even with Sande­rs' strong record of attracting top transfer students.

