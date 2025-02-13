“Love to see it”: CFB fans have thrilling reactions as Ohio State’s Sam Williams-Dixon withdraws from the transfer portal

Ohio State Buckeyes fans are thrilled that running back Sam Williams-Dixon has reportedly withdrawn his name from the transfer portal. The running back entered the portal last month. But now it seems he is returning to Ohio State, who are fresh off winning the national championship.

After Williams-Dixon withdrew from the portal, Buckeyes fans were thrilled that he was returning to Ohio State.

"Good he is going to get more snaps next season," a fan added.

"Love to see it," a fan wrote.

"Smart move. A lot of playing time in that backfield next season," a fan added.

"Let's go," a fan added.

Dixon-Williams is expected to have a bigger role with Ohio State in 2025.

"Love this. It never made sense. He is right there for legitimate amount of carries. WV transfer is going to help with goal line and tough runs but Sam is a spot to be right there for like 90 carries ad a RS freshman," a fan added.

"very cool," a fan wrote.

Dixon-Williams rushed for 53 yards on seven carries last season with the Buckeyes.

Brian Hartline to call offensive plays for Ohio State

The Ohio State Buckeyes will have a new offensive coordinator as Chip Kelly left for the NFL. After Kelly left, Ryan Day named Brian Hartline the new offensive coordinator.

“You talk about sacrifice,” Day said to WBNS Television in Columbus, via SI. "Here’s a guy who, he was named coordinator, and I ended up calling plays that year. But he grew that year. And then we decided to bring in Chip, and he had to take a step back. But he learned from Chip, and I thought down the stretch, he did some of his best work as a coach.

“Now, he’s going to be coordinator. Now he’s going to call plays. That loyalty and that patience is going to pay off, and I think he’s going to be the best coordinator in the country.”

Hartline has been a coach at Ohio State since 2017.

