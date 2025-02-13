Ryan Day breaks silence on how he handled the locker room after disappointing Michigan loss

Ohio State Buckeyes coach Ryan Day opened up on how he handled the locker room following the stunning loss to the Michigan Wolverines.

The Buckeyes were three-touchdown favorites to defeat Michigan, but the Wolverines pulled off a stunning 13-10 upset. It was the Buckeyes' fourth-straight defeat, and Day has now opened up on that loss.

"There were tears in this room... It was a great opportunity for our guys, it was a life lesson," Day said. "As bad as losing a game is, it isn't nearly as bad as some of the things our guys are going to face in life."

Day said the focus was on getting the team in the right mindset for the playoffs, but he says it was an emotional time for him and all the players after the loss.

Ryan Day and the Buckeyes rallied and went on an incredible run en route to winning the national championship.

Ryan Day has high expectations for the QB room

The Ohio State Buckeyes won the national championship but will have several key players leaving for the NFL draft. One key player leaving is quarterback Will Howard, and although there is no clear-cut starter, Day has confidence in the QB room.

“It’ll be a very fierce competition,” Day told WBNS-TV via On3. “Lincoln and Julian and then, Tavien. We’re excited to see those guys compete. We’ll chart everything and everything will be a competition. I feel like we’re going to need everybody, but I feel like there will be a lot of growth coming out of the spring and an opportunity for these guys to take it and run. It’s one thing when you’re a backup. It’s another thing when you’re actually running it."

It is expected that Julian Sayian will be the starting quarterback, Lincoln Kienholz will be the backup and freshman Tavien St. Clair will likely be redshirting.

Day also told Sayian and Kienholz they need to act like they are the starter:

“I’ve shared with those guys – especially with Lincoln and Julian, who were there last year – you got a chance to see a guy lead at a high level. This was the conversation leading up to the national championship game. When the national championship’s over, that’s it, Will’s done. His time’s done here. Now, you have to now take it over. You have to walk different, you’ve got to move different. You have to practice different."

Ohio State will open its 2025 college football against Texas on Aug. 30.

