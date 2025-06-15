“Love you”: Deion Sanders receives heartwarming wish from daughter Deiondra on Father’s Day

Deion Sanders and his daughter Deiondra share a close, loving bond, one they frequently highlight through sweet social media posts. On Sunday, Deiondra once again celebrated that connection by reposting a previous Father’s Day tribute on her Instagram story.

“Happy Father’s Day daddy. Love you ❤️,” she captioned the story.

The post originally appeared on Father’s Day in 2024 and featured several photos of the two together, beaming. In that earlier message, Deiondra had written:

“Happy Father’s Day daddy! @deionsanders I love you! 🥰 Thank you for always having my back, for always putting me up on game and making me prob one of the most honest women ever! lol LOVE YOU!!!”

Deion has referred to Deiondra as his “favorite child” among his children. When she turned 33 in April, he posted a video on Instagram singing a happy birthday song to her as well as a sweet message from him and his oldest son, Deion Sanders Jr.

In the caption, he wrote:

"HAPPY BLESSED PEACEFUL BIRTHDAY to MY Favorite Child @deiondrasanders! I Love you, I'm proud of You and what God is about to do with you and thru you is a TRUE TESTIMONY! Watch GOD Show up and Show Out!"

Deion Sanders shared a family photo with Deiondra and his grandson

Deiondra gave birth to her son, Snow Jacquees Sanders-Broadnax, on Aug. 9. He was born on his grandfather’s birthday. At a press conference in August, Sanders talked about the coincidence.

“That's how good God is, like God chose me on my birthday, for my daughter, for my kids to have their first child, the first time I'm a grandfather, on my birthday. Do you understand how beautiful that is? How much of a blessing that is?"

He’s been a doting grandfather since then. On Saturday, he shared a sweet picture of himself, Deiondra and Snow. In the photograph, Snow is taking a bath while Deiondra and Deion beam down at him.

“Snows face says it all! @deiondrasanders God is so good!” Sanders wrote in the caption.

In April, Sanders also posted a picture of Deiondra and Snow, capturing a moment of his grandson visibly excited as his grandfather took the picture. In the caption, he mentioned how he loved being a father and “grandprime.”

