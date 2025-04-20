Proud grandad Deion Sanders pens sweet message for baby Snow & daughter in his latest IG post

Deion Sanders finished his second season with the Colorado Buffaloes by helping them to a 9-4 campaign and an Alamo Bowl appearance. Besides his coaching duties, Coach Prime had a new personal duty to perform as a granddad. Last year in August, his daughter Deiondra Sanders gave birth to his first grandchild, Baby Snow.
Deion Sanders has been on cloud nine since the birth of Deiondra's son. He's been a doting grandfather who tries to give his all when it comes to making Baby Snow happy. On Saturday, the Colorado head coach expressed his affection for his daughter and grandson on social media.
Coach Prime shared a photo of Deiondra Sanders and her son posing together while smiling for the camera. Baby Snow turned eight months in April and is steadily growing as a young, healthy boy. Deion Sanders accompanied the post with a heartfelt message for the mother-son duo.
"I love being a Father & GrandPrime," Sanders wrote.
For Coach Prime, becoming a granddad has brought him immense joy and happiness. Baby Snow was born on the same date as his grandfather. During a press conference last August, Sanders talked about this coincidence and expressed his gratitude to God for showering his family with love and happiness.
"That's how good God is, like God chose me on my birthday, for my daughter, for my kids to have their first child, the first time I'm a grandfather, on my birthday. Do you understand how beautiful that is? How much of a blessing that is?"
Baby Snow's identity was initially kept a secret by the family, even though he had made several appearances on social media. However, after he turned seven months in March, Deion Sanders finally introduced his grandson to the world on the 'We Got Time Today' show.
Deion Sanders' daughter and her fiancé reveal inspiration behind Baby Snow's name
Deiondra Sanders got engaged to R&B star and the father of her son, Jacquees, last year. Baby Snow's full name is Snow Jacquees Sanders-Broadnax.
On the 'We Got Time Today' show, Jacquees opened up about the inspiration behind his son's name.
"Well, it came from my grandmother," Jacquees said. "My grandmother passed away like seven years ago. Her name was Daisy Snow. And, my grandmother was just the leader of our family. She's the superleader...
"She had dementia. But she would always remember me when I came into the home to see her and stuff like that. So, I'm like, 'Man, when I have my son, I wanna name him Snow.'"
Baby Snow had gone to San Antonio with his mother to watch Deion Sanders' team compete in the Alamo Bowl. In all likelihood, we'll be seeing his grandson on the sidelines during his third stint with the Buffs this year
