Tristen Keys reportedly opted against visiting the Alabama Crimson Tide on Tuesday. The wide receiver made his commitment on March 19 to sign with the LSU Tigers for the 2026 season. He met the Tennessee Volunteers on Friday, but the team was unable to change his mind.

On3's Chad Simmons reported via X (formerly Twitter) that he was still scheduled to meet with Alabama about reconsidering his commitment, but plans had fallen through.

"Five-Star WR Tristen Keys is not expected to take his mid-week OV to Alabama that he had scheduled for this week. After visiting Tennessee over the weekend, the LSU commit is expected in Baton Rouge for his OV on Friday.," Simmons tweeted.

The wide receiver responded to the tweet. Keys wrote:

"Not about any money (Man facepalming emoji)"

The wide receiver responded to a fan to provide more insight into what led to his visit being cancelled.

"All of this is false I (Tristen Keys) did not cancel the OV I got a call after a training session to not come this week. My bags were packed already. Respectfully," Keys tweeted.

Keys' last scheduled visit will be with LSU before he prepares to start his last season with the Hattiesburg High School Tigers (Hattiesburg, Mississippi). He caught 40 receptions for 839 yards and 12 touchdowns in his junior year, according to MaxPreps. He will kick off his senior year against the Oak Grove High School Warriors (Hattiesburg, Mississippi) on Sep. 12.

247Sports has graded him as a five-star prospect heading into his freshman year in college football.

Alabama Crimson Tide recruiting for the 2026 season

247Sports reports that Alabama has already recruited seven players for the 2026 season. However, the Crimson Tide doesn't have a wide receiver committed to join their roster.

Quarterback Jett Thomalla is among the prospects that has agreed to play for coach Kalen DeBoer. Last year, Thomalla had 250 completions for 3664 yards and 47 touchdowns for the Millard South High School Patriots (Omaha, Nebraska).

Another high school star that DeBoer has secured a commitment from for the 2026 season is Jorden Edmonds. The cornerback had 35 total tackles (24 solo) in his junior year for the Sprayberry High School Yellow Jackets (Marietta, Georgia).

The Crimson Tide will continue to seek more talented prospects, including wide receivers, for next year's freshman class to remain competitive against the nation's best teams.

