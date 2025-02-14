LSU HC Brian Kelly drops cryptic four word message on X

LSU coach Brian Kelly is known for his smart coaching and strong presence in college football. Recently, he caught attention on social media with a short four-word message that has the CFB world guessing what it means for the future of LSU football.

Kelly, who has led LSU since 2022, has guided the Tigers through wins and losses. His recent tweet, however, has caused a lot of speculation about the future of LSU football.

"The State of Football"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Kelly’s use of such a direct statement hints at his thoughts on the current state of college football, possibly recent trends, challenges or opportunities within the game, especially with NIL disrupting the landscape.

Also read: Brain Kelly breaks silence on "factually incorrect" accusations by Greg Brooks

CFB Analyst Issues Stern Warning to Brian Kelly

College football analyst Paul Finebaum has warned LSU coach Brian Kelly about the allegations involving Greg Brooks Jr. Finebaum, known for his no-nonsense takes, expressed concerns about how this situation could affect Kelly and the LSU football program. He said:

“It’s a real concern because that was a situation I remember well, as everyone does, where you had a young man who became very ill. I don’t know the facts of that. I do know lawsuits. And there’s a lot of stuff thrown up against the wall, so I’m hesitant to get too deep into those woods without knowing any more facts.”

LSU has had its share of highs and lows under Kelly’s leadership. While the Tigers have performed well on the field, the off-the-field issue with Brooks could present challenges.

"Kelly has to navigate that. Because I think he probably did have the most momentum after a bad season, he made up for it," added the ESPN analyst

Brooks Jr. had sued the LSU Tigers last year, accusing the team of mishandling his medical condition and alleging that Coach Kelly was absent during the ordeal.

Also read: “Biggest douchebag in CFB”: Brian Kelly faces fans wrath amid Greg Brook’s lawsuit

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.