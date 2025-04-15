LSU HC Brian Kelly shares honest assessment of the Tigers’ spring scrimmage goals

LSU coach Brian Kelly emphasized development as the key focus for the Tigers' spring scrimmage. LSU concluded its spring slate with an open practice for fans, where Kelly highlighted the importance of building a foundation for a strong 2025 run. Coach Kelly said,

“You know, we've got great film to watch and to evaluate and to continue to work on our players, you know, technical and tactical development. This wasn't a, you know, a practice for us to go, okay, this is the starting left guard or this is the starting, you know, safety. This was about another step towards, you know, developing our football team and getting us closer to the preparation necessary for when we go into camp.”

Coach Kelly said that the 2025 roster is strong and built correctly. He explained that LSU added players from the transfer portal to improve the team, not fix problems. Kelly believes this mix of depth and veterans makes it the best roster he’s had since coming to LSU.

Brian Kelly shares thoughts on NIL changes

The LSU coach got honest about the future of NIL deals after the Tigers wrapped up their spring event on Saturday. LSU has built a stronger roster through the NCAA transfer portal, boasting the country's No. 1 transfer class, including top players like Patrick Payton, Nic Anderson and Barion Brown.

Last week, Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava made headlines after skipping practice due to a NIL contract issue. Talking about NIL disputes, Kelly said,

"I think there's changes coming in NIL. I think this is the first version of corrections, maybe. I think that we're going to see a lot of this. You know, this was a new world. I think we're going to navigate it the best that we can, but I think that there's going to be other situations that come, and we're just going to have to do the best we can.”

Coach Kelly believes clearer information will soon be available, helping people compare NIL deals by position. This will make it easier for schools and players to make fair decisions in the future, whether the results are good or bad.

