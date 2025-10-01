LSU injury report (Week 6): Brian Kelly shares latest update on players ahead of South Carolina faceoff ft. Aaron Anderson

The LSU Tigers lost their first game of the season, 24-19 to the Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford in Week 5 of college football action. Coach Brian Kelly lost some key players to injury during the abrasive game against the Rebels, including wide receiver Aaron Anderson who had a strained right elbow.During the SEC teleconference, as the Tigers face a bye week ahead of a game against the South Carolina Gamecocks, Kelly shared the injury status of Anderson.“He had a litany of things,” Brian Kelly said on Wednesday. “Hip, toe, knee, yeah, he’s banged up. If we were playing Saturday, I would say he’d probably answer the bell, but he’s going to benefit greatly from the week off. Yeah. I think modern medicine will get him ready for the South Carolina game.”Last season, Aaron Anderson was one of LSU's best players, tallying 884 yards on 61 receptions, resulting in five touchdowns. He has continued his great form this season by registering 305 yards on 23 receptions so far.Brian Kelly addresses LSU QB injury rumorsLast week, LSU coach Brian Kelly revealed that quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has been struggling with an ab strain this season, accounting for his limited performances offensively. After the quarterback's performance against the Ole Miss Rebels, speculation abounded that Nussmeier was still dealing with an injury and could be ruled out for the rest of the season. During his weekly news conference, Kelly addressed the speculation surrounding Nussmeier's injury status. “That’s misinformation,” Brian Kelly said. “Those are not based on any facts. They’re quite silly, actually… This is misinformation. Early on, he had an ab strain, not a core injury, in terms of what a core injury that we deal with. And it’s been slow to heal. But as I mentioned, he’s on the backside of that. &quot;He’s getting rest this week and he’ll be the Garrett Nussmeier he needs to be as we get into the difficult part of our schedule. Our training staff and physicians have treated him with medication, and that’s been part of the protocol. But we knew coming to this bye week that this was going to be the time for us not to be pushing him. This is where he could really, truly be the best version of himself. After big wins against the Clemson Tigers and the Florida Tigers, Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers climbed to No. 3 in the AP Top-25 poll, but with their offense struggling during the toughest part of the season, injuries to their stars will not help matters.