Washington Round 1 2024 NFL Draft picks: Full list of player selections from the Huskies ft. Michael Penix Jr.

The Washington Huskies had a strong season in 2023, reaching the College Football Playoff Championship Game and finishing with a 14-1 record. It marked their second appearance in the postseason since the inception of the current format in 2014 - and their first time in the title game. Take a look at each Washington player drafted in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons

Michael Penix Jr. was the first player from the Washington Huskies to hear his name called in the 2024 NFL Draft. The 2023 Heisman Trophy runner-up was selected eighth overall by the Atlanta Falcons. While there had been conflicting reports about where he would land - with some placing him in the top-ten and others placing him out of the first round altogether - Penix Jr. will join a quarterback room that includes the recently added Kirk Cousins.

Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears

Immediately after his college quarterback was selected eighth overall, Rome Odunze was selected ninth overall by the Chicago Bears - with their second pick of the first round. He will join a wide reciever room that includes Keenan Allen, who they traded for this offseason, and D.J. Moore. The trio will provide Caleb Williams - who the Bears selected first overall - with several strong receiving options as he acclimates to the professional level.

Troy Fautanu, Pittsburgh Steelers

Troy Fautanu was the last player from the Washington Huskies to come off the board on Day 1. The offensive tackle landed with the Pittsburgh Steelers and will be tasked with protecting incoming quarterback Russell Wilson. While he was the sixth offensive lineman off the board, many expect Fautanu to be an immediate impact player.