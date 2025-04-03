LSU's No. 1 WR commit Jabari Mack reveals why he'll still go for planned visits including Texas

High School wide receiver Jabari Mack has given insight into why he is visiting other teams after committing to the LSU Tigers on March 22. He is set to be part of the 2026 roster. The WR will play with the Destrehan High School Wildcats for his senior year.

On Wednesday, the college football prospect appeared on "After Further Review" with Matt Moscona to discuss his future with the Tigers. Moscona asked Mack why he had decided to visit other teams, including the Texas Longhorns, after committing to LSU. The wide receiver replied that he wanted to take his family on trips for the experience.

"I'll still be going on all my official visits," Mack said (6:56 onwards). "You know, just to get the experience, you know? My family, they love all the experiences, so that would be a big thing for me. Just letting them get to see other places outside of Louisiana."

Earlier in the interview, the WR shared why he picked the Tigers over other teams before his senior year.

"I picked LSU because I feel like it was really the best fit for me," Mack said (0:50 onwards). "I feel like I've been holding out on them because I really always felt this way. You know, the coaching staff, they've always shown love, and I just feel like the system supports me the best."

Jabari Mack shares what made him commit to LSU Tigers early

During the same interview, Jabari Mack revealed that his visit to the Tigers' spring training camp helped solidify his decision to commit to the program for the 2026 season. The wide receiver mentioned that his high school coach, Marcus Scott, also advised him to decide what team he wanted to play for before his senior year.

"The day I committed during the spring practice, it was really early for me because that wasn't the due date, but at that moment in time, I just feel like it was right because after all my meetings with all the coaches, coach BK (Brian Kelly), coach (Joe) Sloan, coach (Cortez) Hankton and just seeing the environment of the practice, I felt like it was the right moment," Mack said (3:09 onwards).

He added that he communicated with the Tigers' coach before the visit. Mack hopes to end his final year with the Wildcats on a high note before he's officially on the LSU roster.

